"I was stressed out all the time"- Gabby Thomas reacts to not taking care of her mental health amid post Olympic blues

Gabby Thomas opened up about the post-Olympic blues and how her busy schedule and not taking a step back affected her in the races this season. Thomas was in action at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships, where she clinched the 200m bronze finish but withdrew from the 100m, citing an Achilles injury.

Gabby Thomas made waves at the Paris Olympic track, bagging the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m relay gold medals. Basking in the glory of her success, she attended events and shows, took part in brand promotions, and did everything possible to make the most of her year. However, little did she know that her mental health was not at its best when she was piling up activities one above the other.

In a recent conversation with Tay Lautner in the Squeeze podcast, Thomas opened up about feeling stressed all the time and seeing a decline in her form in the 2025 season. She also admitted that she didn't address her mental health issues and post-Olympic blues like she should have.

"I feel guilty for not enjoying the ride. I just came back from the Olympics. Like, I should be so happy and like celebrating. And I was like, oh my god, I just don't want to. It did take time. I think I started to feel a little better, and just kind of like I said, I did the same thing with my mantra, just chop wood, carry water. I just put one foot in front of the other, and I just did the things that I was expected to do. I went to like the celebration events and I did all the media interviews. I did all the sponsorship stuff, and I think it was just a lot for me to carry."

She added:

"It was just a really big load, and the next season definitely showed. I was really stressed out all the time. I think I just had too much going on, and then I ended up getting injured and not being able to compete that season. I just don't think that was a coincidence. I think it very much had to do with not taking care of my mental health first."

Gabby Thomas was a headliner at the Athlos NYC event in 2024 as well, winning a second-place finish in the 200m.

Gabby Thomas made an honest admission after booking her World Championships spot in the 200m

Thomas at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - (Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas was a heavy favorite for the 200m, but her health setback earned her a third-place finish in 22.20s behind winner Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Anavia Battle. However, her podium finish earned her a spot in the World Championships, slated to take place in September this year.

In an X post later, the 28-year-old stated that she didn't give the idea of being perfect and someone without flaws.

""I never said that I was perfect, I never said I didn’t have any flaws."

Thomas earned the $100,000 long sprints jackpot in the first Grand Slam Track league stop in Jamaica. But her form suffered in the following meets.

