"I text my dad before every meet" - Olivia Dunne's LSU teammate makes an emotional admission about her father's death

Olivia Dunne's LSU teammate Konnor McClain recently opened up about the impact of her father's death. McClain's father, Marc, passed away due to COVID-19. She recently reflected on the challenging period when he father was put on a ventilator.

McClain remembered how she and her family would still have time to watch her father during the COVID-19 protocols. Further, the LSU Sophomore opened up on dealing with her father's death, stating she still sends him texts before every meet. Although the gymnast doesn't expect any reply, she intends to keep the connection alive.

"I text my dad before every meet," McClain told ESPN Originals. "I just send a little message right before I go out. I wouldn't be here without him. I don't get a response, but it still means something. He used to call me bird. I have no idea why."

Her mother Lorinda added:

"Because she flies. It all had to do with gymnastics."

A few months after her father's death, McClain competed at the 2022 U.S. National Gymnastics Championships, where she dominated the all-around and balance beam events.

"I was like if my dad died, like, I die. He had a ventilator and so he wasn't able to speak, but we knew he was listening because sometimes, like a rear would drop from his face," McClain added. "I kinda used all my anger and all the pain that I suffered through, I preserved, and made the best out of it."

McClain competed in 15 meets for the Tigers during her freshman year in 2024 and recorded three perfect 10s.

Olivia Dunne’s LSU Gymnastics earns a spot to defend their NCAA Championships title

Olivia Dunne during the SEC Women's Gymnastics Championships in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne's LSU Gymnastics team clinched its first-ever NCAA title in history in the 2024 season. A year after the historic win, Dunne's team has qualified to compete at the upcoming NCAA Championships at the Regional Championships.

Although Dunne has been off the mat since a knee injury, LSU Gymnastics has been in form. The team earned a spot to compete at the NCAA Championships after scoring 198.050 points to leave behind Michigan State, Kentucky, and Arkansas, who listed 198.000, 197.625, and 197.375 points, respectively, at the Penn State regional final.

The semifinals for the 2025 NCAA Championships will be held on Thursday, April 17, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. It will be followed by the final round on Saturday, April 19.

