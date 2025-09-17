"I trained harder this year than I ever have" - Kyle Snyder gets real about winning his fourth World Championship gold medal in 10 years

  • home icon
By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 17, 2025 03:17 GMT
2025 World Wrestling Championships - Source: Getty
Kyle Snyder recently shared his thoughts about winning the World Championship gold medal in the men's 97kg freestyle category. The former Olympic champion had won the gold medal after defeating Iranian wrestler Amir Ali Azarpira by 4-2 in a nail biting match.

In his conversation with FloWrestling after his World Championships victory, Kyle Snyder opened up about the tough training, as well as the battles he had to fight both on and off the mat.

The former Olympic champion wrestler went candid about his preparations for the World Championships as he said,

"It's the World Championships, so, it's not easy no matter what. And then you start to, you start to get like anxious when you have close matches and stuff, but um, I know every time I come it's going to be hard, and even making the team in America is hard." [5:33 onwards]
Snyder further added,

"...So um yeah, I think the most important quality for consistency over time is just humility and uh being willing to keep learning and keep working. You got to keep working hard. I think I've trained harder this year than I've trained in my entire life. So yeah, you got to be willing to keep doing that year after year after year."
Kyle Snyder had won the World Wrestling Championship for the first time in the year 2015. The current victory is his fourth title overall in the last 10 years, apart from the two silver medals and the two bronze medals in his kitty.

When Kyle Snyder reflected on his journey after being arrested in a sting operation

Kyle Snyder reflects on his overall journey after arrest [Image Source : Getty]
Kyle Snyder reflects on his overall journey after arrest [Image Source : Getty]

Kyle Snyder's victory at the current edition of the World Championships in Zagreb was also a vindication for the wrestler. Only months ago, he was arrested in a prostitution sting, which had nearly threatened to ruin his entire career.

The wrestler took to his X account [formerly Twitter] to reflect on his journey after facing charges. Snyder wrote,

""I want to thank everyone who has reached out with kindness and support. My focus is on my relationship with the Lord Jesus and my family. This is not conclusion of my journey. 1 Peter 4:17-18."

For the unversed, Kyle Snyder was arrested in May 2025 by the Columbus police in Ohio as a part of a sting operation. The Police department alleged that Snyder responded to a fake escort service ad, arranged meeting with an undercover officer, and offered her cash for the services on May 9. Snyder was eventually released after he pleaded guilty on the charges of disorderly misconduct and was subsequently fined $250 by the judicial authorities.

