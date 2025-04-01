"I don't use it in a cocky way" - Jordan Chiles makes stance clear on Beyonce inspired phrase

Jordan Chiles has become synonymous with the phrase 'That Girl' in recent months. Reflecting upon her team's triumph at the Big Ten Championship, Chiles said on ESPN that she uses the phrase as an affirmation and not in an arrogant way.

Ad

Having helped the US team win the all-around gold medal at the Paris Olympics, Chiles continued her excellent run of form with inspired performances throughout the college gymnastics season.

In an interview with ESPN, Chiles talked about her struggles, her tears, and every pain she went through. She also spoke about 'That Girl', a phrase that she uses as an affirmation. A phrase that holds a lot of strength for Chiles. She said:

Ad

Trending

"I don’t use it in a cocky way, I use it as an affirmation. When I look at myself in the mirror, and I have a rough day, I’m like, it’s OK, because you’re ‘That Girl’. Every struggle, every tear, every punishment, ache, and pain, I had to go through, I was able to conquer."

Ad

Ad

Jordan Chiles continues to add new accolades to her inspiring illustrious journey. At 23, she is already a two-time Olympic medalist, and with her stellar recent performances for UCLA, Chiles has added another feather to her cap by becoming a 13-time All-American.

Jordan Chiles, her new memoir, and the mark she has left in gymnastics

Jordan Chiles recently released her memoir I’m that Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams. In an interview with NPR, she opened up about her life and her journey to becoming an Olympic champion. She has left a mark on the sport with her performances over the years.

Ad

When the interviewer asked Chiles how she felt to have left such a mark on the sport, she answered:

"I feel like I've made a huge mark. You know, people always say Simone [Biles] changed the game of gymnastics, and I feel like I've changed the culture of gymnastics. Who would have thought a girl would have this many tattoos? Would have lashes? Would have long nails? Would do crazy things or even dance on the side or get interaction with the crowd? I think it's really cool that I've been able to change that perspective of what gymnastics is supposed to be like."

Ad

When the interviewer asked her a question about what's next for her and whether she is eyeing the 2028 LA Olympics, she said:

"They're up there. I'm not going to say they're really, really big. I think right now my biggest thing is just finishing these next few years of college and we'll see from there. It's not a yes, but it's not a no."

Before that, Jordan Chiles will also have her sights set on representing the US at the World Championships this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback