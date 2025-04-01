Jordan Chiles' mother reacts as gymnast bags 13th All-American honor

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina, shared her reaction to Jordan grabbing her 13th All American Honor. Jordan is an Olympic champion and has represented the UCLA Bruins since 2022. The Bruins had six gymnasts earning their All-American Honors, with Chiles being one of them.

Gina Chiles is a big supporter of Jordan's gymnastic efforts, often cheering her on social media as well. Gina moved with Jordan to Texas when she sought better training opportunities under coaches Laurent and Cecile Candi, who have also coached Simone Biles. She has also written a children's book based on Jordan's gymnastic career.

On X, Gina Chiles celebrated Jordan's latest achievement as she wrote:

"13-Time All-American @ChilesJordan 💙💛"

Jordan was not the only Bruin gymnast to grab an All-American Honor this year, with graduate Chae Campbell totaling 10 All-American Awards in her career. Emma Malabuyo also earned her third All-American honor on the balance beam.

Brooklyn Moors, Frida Esparza and Ciena Alipio also won All-American honors for the first time.

Jordan Chiles on making an impact for African-American gymnasts

Jordan Chiles competes for UCLA in a meet against Stanford - (Image via Getty)

Olympic champion Jordan Chiles shared her thoughts on being an inspiration for young African-American gymnasts. Chiles began gymnastics at the age of six after her mother Gina noticed Jordan's natural flexibility and athleticism. In an interview with Olympics.com, Jordan said:

“I feel like the younger generation can see that there are more girls like them, it is a little easier [now]. It is a little easier because there are more of us and it’s giving them perspective in a different way.”

Chiles once recalled a moment where she realized that she wasn't being treated fairly because of her African-American heritage.

“The first time that I finally realized that I wasn’t going to be able to be a typical athlete was the judging. I’m literally doing almost the exact same thing as any other person, but why am I not getting the same scores?" Jordan Chiles noted in her memoir (via People).

"Everything was different," she said. "[Judges] didn’t know what to do with [me] because it was like, ‘She’s talented, yes, but she’s curvy,’ or people would tell me that I ‘look like a man’ or ‘you shouldn’t be here’ or ‘you don’t deserve to be in the sport.’”

Now 23 years of age, Chiles has had an accomplished career in gymnastics. She has achieved accolades on the international stage by winning Olympic and World Championship medals, and is a two-time NCAA champion as well.

