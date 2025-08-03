"I've learned lot about myself"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone gets honest on challenges and growth after USA Championships 400m victory

American track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her feelings known on competing in a different event and winning it at the 2025 USA National Championships. McLaughlin-Levrone competed in the 400m flat, choosing not to focus on the 400m hurdles ahead of the World Championships later this year. She recorded a time of 48.90 seconds in the 400m final to place first, finishing ahead of Isabella Whittaker and Aaliyah Butler, who finished in second and third, respectively.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is regarded as one of the best track and field athletes in the world. Before her major breakthrough on the international stage, McLaughlin-Levrone competed at a collegiate level for the University of Kentucky, where she won the 400m hurdles title at the 2018 NCAA Championships. She turned pro after a year, going on to win a Diamond League title and a World Championship title. McLaughlin-Levrone also competed at two Olympic Games, and is now a four-time Olympic gold medal winner.

McLaughlin-Levrone is now all set to compete at the World Championships in Tokyo later this year. In an interview with Citius Magazine after her victory at the nationals, the American shared her thoughts on competing in the 400 flat: (0:54 onwards)

"I mean I think everyone talks about the American record. Of course, that's going to come when it's supposed to come. I think this year and this event has taught me patience. I think I've learned a lot about myself. I've learned a lot about the 400. But ultimately every day it's stepping on the track, being the best I can be, figuring out a race that is very foreign to me, and taking on new challenges, and being comfortable."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also recently competed at the Prefontaine Classic, where she placed first in the 400m event.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on the one race that impacted her emotionally

McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2025 USA Championships - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently revealed the one race that had a major impact on her emotionally. In an interview with the Grand Slam Track, she said: (1:40 onwards)

"Okay high school, meet of champions indoors, it was a 400. I was racing this senior girl who's like really really fast and I was like freaking out all week because I was a freshman and I was like 'Oh my gosh I'm so scared of her.' And I threw up right before the race. I didn't even get second, I was like 'At least I'll get second.' I got like fourth or fifth. I was just balling my eyes out and I was like 'Never again.'"

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also competed at the Grand Slam Track, most recently in Philadelphia, where she placed 2nd in the 100m event.

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More