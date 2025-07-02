"I’ve needed more maintenance"- Amelia Disidore transitions to Florida Gators after retiring from elite gymnastics

Amelia Disidore shared a strong message ahead of her first collegiate gymnastics season. The Florida Gators gymnastics team's newest addition retired from elite competition last year and has had a remarkable individual career so far, earning multiple accolades at events such as the American Classic and the Core Hydration Classic.

Disidore made her breakthrough in elite gymnastics when she won the all-around, vault and floor exercise championships at the 2022 American Classic.

Born and raised in Kansas, Disidore attended Saint Thomas Aquinas High School and graduated this year. She has competed at other major events such as the U.S Championships, the Winter Cup, and also placed first at the 2022 GAGE Elite Qualifier with a score of 51.450.

In a post on Instagram, Disidore shared a video of herself training at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, the Gators' training facility. She captioned the post with:

"Collegiate season ain’t ready for me. I’ve seen the speculation online and I have decided to retire my elite career as of this season. As I have gotten older I have needed more maintenance to keep up with the training that is required of elite. I’m wanting to continue my gymnastics in college and excel in a different way. I’m so excited for my first season as a Gator!!"

Amelia Disidore will be joining her sister, Gabby Disidore, who joined the Gators as a freshman in 2024.

Amelia Disidore's message after confirming her move to Florida Gators

Amelia Disidore at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic - Source: Getty

Amelia Disidore shared a message after it was confirmed that she would be joining the University of Florida's gymnastics team for the 2026 season. Disidore signed with the Gators in November of last year and is expected to start training with them soon.

In a message she shared with the Gators after signing, Disidore said:

"The reason why I chose the University of Florida is because they are one of the top universities in academics. Gainesville reminds me a lot of Overland Park, which gives it a homey feeling and the coaches as well as the gymnasts were very supportive and welcoming. I'm very excited to sign this November and become a baby Gator. Go Gators!"

The Gators' head coach, Jenny Rowland also added:

"We are especially excited about the opportunity for her to compete alongside her sister, adding a unique and inspiring dynamic to our team."

Amelia's sister, Gabby Disidore, is currently a sophomore at the University of Florida and made it to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in both 2024 and 2025.

