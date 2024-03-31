The 16-year-old American track and field athlete Quincy Wilson recently elaborated on looking upto the six-time world champion Noah Lyles to further improve his game.

Wilson recently created history by becoming the ninth-fastest 400m sprinter in high school history during the recently concluded Florida Relays. He also surpassed the records of Usain Bolt and Kirani James when they were his age. The 16-year-old registered a run-time of 45.19s compared to Bolt's 45.35s and James's 45.24s.

Recently, the 16-year-old prodigy appeared in an interview with Fitzroy Dunkley during which he opened up about watching Noah Lyles and Michael Norman's videos before his sprint. Wilson said:

"Yes, I've have been watching all those races studying them and breaking them down from 50m to 100m and 200m and even so I've been breaking it down this morning. I was watching Justin Robinson 44.84, breaking down his 50m split and so I knew what I had to do today to execute my race."

After his heroic performances in the last few months, Wilson also opened up about the idea of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He is eying a place as an alternate member of the 4x400m team. In an interview with Citius Meg regarding his aspirations for an Olympics spot, Quincy Wilson said:

"I’ve looked up to them [other top American sprinters] for a long time, but now I think it’s my turn. I hope I can make the [Olympic] team. I think I’ll go to the trials this summer.”

However, he will face tough competition from the likes of Noah Lyles who was part of the US 4x400m team which won silver during the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Even though Lyles is not a regular member of the team, he has previously expressed his wish to participate in the discipline for the US Olympics team.

Quincy Wilson: All you need to know

Quincy Wilson was born on January 8, 2008, in Virginia to Roy and Monique Wilson. His parents identified the immense talent in Wilson and moved from Virginia to Maryland.

As a sophomore at Bullis School, Quincy Wilson's rise in recent years has been quite phenomenal. He recently won the 3000m short track during the Ocean Breeze Elite Invitational. He also clinched the 400m race at the New Balance National Indoors.

His performances at the Virginia Showcase and the Millrose Games have been superb as well where he clinched the 500m and 600m short track race. He was also part of the team that finished second in the 4x200m relay during the Millrose Games.