"Not putting any limits on Quincy Wilson"- Noah Lyles reacts to 16-year-old sophomore's record-breaking 400m run at Florida Relays 2024

Noah Lyles has hyped up 16-year-old Bullis Track and Field sophomore Quincy Wilson after the young sprinter clocked 45.19 seconds in the 400m race at Florida Relays 2024.

Earlier in March, Wilson broke the U.S. high School 400m record at the New Balance Indoor Track and Field Championships 2024. He overtook Elzie Coleman's 20-year-old timing to clock 45.76s. He had won the same title in 2023 as well.

The reigning world champion Noah Lyles was all praises for the 16-year-old after he became the 18th fastest in the under-18 age group. After Citius Magazine announced Wilson’s achievements on March 10, Lyles wrote:

"He is HIM!"

The 26-year-old has now again expressed his liking for the U.S. high School record holder. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist wrote:

"I’m not putting any limits on @QuincyWilson5"

Wilson took the American lead in the 400m at the Florida Relays 2024 in his outdoor season opener, clocking a record-breaking timing yet again. He finished first with a timing of 45.19s to tie for the ninth-fastest in high school history. He also became the fifth fastest in under 18 age groups.

Noah Lyles is coming off an exceptional indoor season with wins at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and USATF Championships. He will be next seen in competition at the Adidas Atlanta Games on May 18th.

Noah Lyles: I’m planning on doing things that nobody’s seen before

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day One

Noah Lyles clocked 19.31s at the 2022 World Championships to register the third-fastest ever 200m timing. He is only 12 hundredths of a second behind world record holder Usain Bolt, who clocked 19.19s at the 2009 World Championships.

The American said not long back that everybody had him as their target because of his exploits and that he was aiming to do things nobody had ever seen before.

"After what I ran in the 60, I just focus on me now. Everybody’s got me as their target now because I’m the champ. Now I’m planning on doing things that nobody’s seen before. Ain’t no reason to look backwards. I’m only looking forward", he told Let's Run.

Lyles added that he was planning to clock 19.10s in 200m.

"If we add that to what I’ve already done in the 200, I’m running 19.10,” he said.

