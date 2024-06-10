"I don't want to get into politics" - Katie Ledecky doesn't want to take sides in Lia Thomas-NCAA Lawsuit

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky commented on the National Collegiate Athletic Association's stance on the participation of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in the 2022 NCAA Championships. This comes a few months after a group of female athletes sued the USA's collegiate sports' regulatory body for violating Title I of the US Constitution.

The news regarding Thomas created havoc a few months ago in the swimming and other athletics circuits, but Ledecky refrained from commenting on the matter. When asked by the New York Times about her stance on Thomas's participation now, the 27-year-old again didn't offer a direct statement.

Instead, the 21-time World Championships gold medalist swimmer replied by stating that she is not interested in political activism in the swimming circuit and likes to stay away from any sort of controversy.

Trending

"I don't want to get into politics. I think everyone has the ability to choose what they feel comfortable with and what they want to speak up for. As a current athlete and somebody still competing, I have always tried to just keep my focus on the competition and not get too involved in anything that could become controversial."

Ledekcy's next expedition is just a few days away in Indianapolis at the US Olympic Swimming trials where she will look to put up a good time and book her berth for the fourth Olympic Games of her career.

Katie Ledecky received the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Katie Ledecky along with Joe Biden at the award ceremony

Katie Ledecky was recently awarded the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom, becoming the first swimmer ever to receive the honor. At 27, she is also the second-youngest recipient of the award after fellow athlete Simone Biles who received the medal in 2022 at the age of 25 for her excellent services to the nation in the field of gymnastics.

Katie Ledecky made her country proud at numerous multi-nation tournaments such as the Olympics and the World Championships throughout her career. With a staggering seven Olympic gold medals and twenty-one World Championships gold medals, she is at the very top in the female swimming circuit globally.