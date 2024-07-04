"I win every race, you win every race"- Noah Lyles hopes to become "winningest couple" with girlfriend Junelle Bromfield at Paris Olympics

As the U.S. and Jamaican Olympic trials culminated, Noah Lyles and his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield successfully punched their tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Lyles qualified for the 100m and 200m, with his girlfriend sealing the 400m berth. They recently expressed their wish to win every event and make history as a couple in Paris.

In a video that his girlfriend shared on TikTok, Lyles said if they achieve the feat, they will be the most successful couple, and a movie might be made based on their successful stints at the 2024 Olympics.

"We go to the Olympics, I win every race, you win every race, we come back as the most winningest couple…that’s crazy," Lyles said. "We shall get a whole movie. They (Box to Box Films) will make a movie based on our one year. You see that right…You picking up what I’m pointing out. Alright, don’t drop it. You got the vision? You’re ready to make it happen?"

Acknowledging Lyles' excitement, Bromfield said she was ready to make his dream come true.

"I see that baby… I’m picking up what you’re putting there and I won’t drop it. I got the vision… I’m ready to make it happen. We are going to be the most winningest couple," she said.

Bromfield captioned the video:

"I swear he is more excited that I made the Olympic team than me."

Meanwhile, Lyles and his girlfriend were dominant in their respective trials, with Lyles securing a double win in the 100m and 200m. He won the 100m in 9.83s, equaling his personal best time. Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley finished second and third in 9.87 and 9.88, respectively.

In the 200m, Lyles clocked a world-leading time while shattering Michael Johnson’s world record time, stopping the clock at 19.53. Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton finished second and third in 19.59 and 19.77.

Bromfield competed in the 400m at the Jamaican trials, clocking a stunning 51.24 to finish third.

Noah Lyles excited as girlfriend Junelle Bromfield books Olympic spot at Jamaican trials

Noah Lyles (L) and Junelle Bromfield (R)

Noah Lyles lauded his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield for making it to the Jamaican Olympic team after her podium finish in the women’s 400m final.

Bromfield finished third (51.24) to book her Olympic berth. She started her campaign with a second-place finish in the semifinal, clocking 50.74.

The final was won by Nickisha Pryce for the second year in a row with 50.01, as Stacey Ann Williams finished second with an impressive 50.56.

Noah Lyles took to his X (Twitter) to laud his girlfriend for working hard and earning a spot on the Olympic team.

"THAT'S WHAT I'M TALKING ABOUT!!!!! @JunelleBromfiel IS GOING TO THE OLYMPICS IN THE 400m!!!!" Lyles tweeted.

This will mark the second time Bromfield makes it to the Olympic Games after being impressive at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she competed in the 4x400m women’s relay and the mixed relay.

The women’s 4x400m relay team won a silver medal before she proceeded to aid the mixed relay team to win a bronze.

