"Call me a 2X Olympian"- Noah Lyles' girlfriend Junelle Bromfield reacts after earning second successive Olympic spot at Jamaican Olympic trials

Junelle Bromfield, Noah Lyles’ girlfriend has expressed excitement after making the cut to the Jamaican Olympic team for the second successive time. Bromfield earned her spot in the team following her third-place finish in the women’s 400m final at the Jamaican Olympic trials at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

Bromfield clocked 51.24 to cross the finish line behind Stacey Ann Williams who finished second in an impressive 50.56. Nickisha Pryce won the race for the second year in a row with 50.01.

Junelle Bromfield finished second in the preliminaries, clocking a stunning 50.74 to cross the finish line before sealing the Olympic ticket in the final of the race.

She shared the great news on her social media handle, saying:

"CALL ME A 2x Olympian."

This marks the second time that the 26-year-old will be competing at the Olympic Games since she made her debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. At the event, Junelle Bromfield competed in the Jamaican 4x400m women’s relay and the mixed relay.

In the 4x400m women’s relay, Bromfield was an integral part as the team won a silver medal before winning a bronze medal in the mixed relay.

She opened her 400m season at the Tome Jones Memorial, finishing fifth before winning the Pure Athletics Elite Invitational Meet.

At the Bermuda Grand Prix and the Racers Grand Prix, she finished fifth, clocking 54.09 and 52.16 respectively. Bromfield then competed at the USATF New York City Grand Prix, finishing seventh in 52.32.

Junelle Bromfield won the 200m race at the PURE Athletics Elite Invitational. She competed in the 4x400m relay team at the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas, winning the final, and was also part of the relay team that won silver at the World Indoor Championships.

Junelle Bromfield opens up about being ‘overshadowed’ by Noah Lyles' achievements

Junelle Bromfield explained that she does not care about what people on social media refer to her concerning her boyfriend Noah Lyles.

The Olympic Games silver medallist explained that she is widely regarded as Noah Lyles’ girlfriend and people often forget that she is an Olympian and has achieved a lot more by herself.

However, she explained that people who matter call her by her name and that’s what is important. She added that Lyles is the one who encouraged her to create social media accounts and build her profile

Speaking to The Powells YouTube Channel, Bromfield said:

"People always be like Noah's girlfriend when I'm also an Olympic medallist and a world championships medallist even though it's in the relays," the Olympic Games bronze medallist said.

"I'm like, I feel like the people who really knows me is the people who matters and they call me Junelle. That's all I care about because I don't really care about social media anyway."

Bromfield is an important part of the Jamaican 4x400m team, including the women’s and mixed relay teams.

The squad won the 2022 World Indoor Championships, the 2024 World Athletics Relays title, and the 2024 World Indoor Championships silver medal.