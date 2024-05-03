"I have won it before, I don't know what all the fuss is about"- Jakob Ingebrigtsen opens up on defending his 1500m title at the Paris Olympics

Jakob Ingebrigtsen has opened up about defending his 1500m title at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris later this year. The Norwegian athlete, who is yet to open his 2024 season, is currently preparing for the Prefontaine Classic scheduled later this month.

Ingebrigtsen had an Achilles injury in 2023 during the Diamond League, and it had a prolonged effect on his Olympic season. In an attempt to make a full recovery, the Olympic gold medalist skipped the entire indoor season of 2024 along with the early outdoor season in April.

Ingebrigtsen would be going head to head against arch-rival Josh Kerr, who is in peak form this year, at the Prefontaine Classic. Their staunch rivalry has been one of the highlighting moments of the 1500m race as they keep pushing the limits of the sport.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen recently appeared on "Ignite: A European Athletics Series" and spoke about defending his Olympic title in Paris.

“I've won it before, so I don't know why all the fuss is about. No, it's quite exciting. Obviously, the Olympic Games in Tokyo was very different, I would imagine, with the upcoming Games in Paris with no spectators, a lot of testing and rules with COVID and everything. But at the same time, it was a unique opportunity for us athletes to focus on the competition itself and the things that mattered," he said. (Timstamp 12:38)

"There was never that much outside of just going to the track to train and prepare and also to go into the competition and compete because we were not allowed to do anything else. If I don't get injured and I don't get sick, I think it's going to be a walk in the park,” he added.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen at the Tokyo Olympics

Day 9 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Jakob Ingebrigtsen marched into the Tokyo Olympics in peak form after setting the European record in the 5000m clocking 12:48.45. The Norwegian athlete was one of the favorites to win the 1500m. However, he was competing for the ultimate title against former 2019 World Champion, Timothy Cheruiyot.

The two athletes had a tight competition, with Cheruiyot leading the pack till the final curve. Ingebrigtsen took over in the final curve leading to his first Olympic title clocking 3:28:32 and setting a new Olympic and European record.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen took away three seconds from the previous Olympic record and, in the process, became one of the youngest winners of the event at the age of 21.