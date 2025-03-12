"Idk who this imposter is"; "This was AI" - Gabby Thomas responds to fans reacting to her hilarious dougie dance move 

Gabby Thomas recently delighted fans with a hilarious and unexpected moment when she showcased her 'dougie' dance move. She then responded to the fans' reactions who were amazed by the sprinter showing off her lighter side.

At the French capital, Thomas clinched three gold medals in 200m, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay. The 28-year-old recently revealed her playful and flawlessly performed dance move. She shared the video on social media, with her caption reading:

"Day 5.5 of me learning to dougie keeping my wrist lower."

The Track Spice shared the video with the fans, writing:

"Gabby Thomas learning how to dougie."

The Olympian humorously defended her dance skills, stating she's got the rhythm.

"Idk who this imposter is…EYE have rhythm okay."

Another fan reflected on the moment when American gymnast Gabby Douglass performed the move at the 2012 London Games, and wrote:

"That's not the dougie... that's the Douglas."

The sprinter commended the fan's wit:

"Good one," Thomas wrote.

Another fan expressed their amazement seeing the athlete and wrote:

"Sis….@itsgabbyt.

To which, the 28 year old wrote replied in a sarcastics tone.

"Would you believe me if I said this was AI?"

Another fan called Thamas a white woman.

"This is a white woman.....I will not elaborate," the fan wrote.

The black American sprinter strongly reacted with:

"Ew"

"It's just the dance moves," the fan defended.

But the commented did not sit well with Thomas, who chimed that black woen should be free to have fun.

"Nah girl you got the wrong one. black people aren’t a monolith and this anti black rhetoric isn’t it. let black women be silly and have fun."

"The medals are truly just objects for me" - Gabby Thomas fixes her sight on further achievements following the Paris Olympics heroics

Gabby Thomas of the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas secured the highest number of medals amongst the American track and field team at the 2024 Paris Games. However, in an interview with Time, she stated that her medals don't mean everything to her as she feels like she still has more to achieve.

“The medals are truly just objects for me,” she said. "“I don't look at them and genuinely feel like, ‘Oh my God, those are so cool.' “I genuinely feel like I'm not done yet,” says Gabby Thomas. “I’m still on my journey. I'm still in that process. I have so many more to come.”

Further, the two-time Oympian also expressed her excitement to compete at the 2028 Games that will be held in USA. Thomas' 2024 season ended at the inaugural edition of the Athlos NYC and she is yet to run a race in 2025.

