"If they beat you before, they won't get you again'- Melissa Jefferson-Wooden reveals her mindset while competing against best athletes in the world 

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden opened up about her mindset as she competed against some of the best athletes in the world. The American athlete shared that she always stepped on the track with a positive attitude that helped her to handle the pressure of competing on the biggest stage of the sport.

Jefferson-Wooden emerged as one of the best sprinters of the year by maintaining an unbeaten streak throughout 2025 except for a third-place finish at the Grand Slam Track in Florida, where she finished third in the 200m. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden's dominance at the world athletics championships in both the 100m and the 200m left fans impressed, and she spoke about her mindset during her recent appearance on the Jennifer Hudson show.

The American athlete reflected on her journey and shared that she had been through a lot of tough times in her career, which made her learn valuable lessons about competing against some of the best athletes in the world. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden spoke about her fierce mentality on the track that gave her immense confidence to compete and said:

" I always tell myself once the starter says on your marks, I'm just like,' here we go' and this year I just told myself like,' You know, you've lined up with all these amazing ladies many times before and the outcomes weren't necessarily what I wanted so, this time, everytime I stepped on the track not only at the world championships but throughout this season, it was just like If they beat you before, they won't get you again and that's the mentality I take." (1:10)

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden opens up about winning the World Championship gold medal

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden celebrates on the podium at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden expressed her thoughts about winning the world championship gold medal in the women's sprint events in an interview with Citius Mag in Tokyo. The American athlete reflected on her hard work that led up to the moment and expressed her gratitude for being able to achieve the sprint double.

Jefferson-Wooden shared her elation in being able to create an impact on the sport with her pursuits on the track.

"I've worked so hard for this moment. I've been saying it all week, but it really is the truth. I've been working for this very moment right here, and to be able to stand at the top of the podium twice just means the world. Looking back on my individual journey here at World Championships, I definitely did what I wanted to do, which is to make a statement." [00:14 onwards]

She hopes to continue to push her limits and inspire the next generation of athletes with her performances on the track.

