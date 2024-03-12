“If it wasn't for double standards, they'd have no standards at all”- Riley Gaines on her book being banned on online bookstore

Riley Gaines recently condemned the ban of her book, ‘Swimming Against the Current: Fighting for Common Sense in a World That’s Lost Its Mind’ on Allstora, a newly opened online bookstore. Gaines criticized the store for its "double standards” as it describes itself to be “all-inclusive.”

Former NCAA swimmer and women’s rights advocate Gaines recently announced the launch of her book on May 21, 2024. In a social media post, the 23-year-old chronicled her book as “pro-common sense, pro-reality, pro-truth, pro-woman."

It is based on Gaines’s viewpoints on transgender issues and their participation in sports. Moreover, Gaines has backed her points with scientific and logical facts. It is co-authored by A.J. Gregory.

However, Riley Gaines’s book was recently discarded from American drag queen RuPaul’s newest “all-inclusive” bookstore, Allstora. It banned the book at people’s request because it appeared as a “hate-filled” book.

Gaines retorted at her book’s ban, calling the bookstore for its “double standards.” She wrote on her X handle:

“My new book was one of the books banned. Naturally. If it wasn't for double standards, they'd have no standards at all”

On Sunday, March 10, Eric Cervini, the co-founder of Allstora, issued a public apology for having "hate-filled” books in its collection.

“We’ve already removed the titles that visitors have called to our attention, and you can continue to report any instances of hateful material on our site,” he mentioned.

“While other online bookstores will continue selling hate-filled books, Allstora will not. We will be a community, a home, for all,” Cervini added.

RuPaul and her co-founders Eric Cervini and Adam Powell, launched Allstora last week in response to the ongoing book-ban wave across the country. It initially claimed that it would “carry all books.”

Riley Gaines reacts at high school student for suing her school district over its transgender policies

Riley Gaines at House Oversight Committee

Recently, a Virginian high school student made headlines for suing her school gender for its transgender policies. According to the high school senior, the school district violated the constitutional protections of her religious beliefs and also put her safety at risk.

She revealed that the school district’s policies required girls to share restrooms and locker rooms with transgender students. Moreover, the students were asked to use their "preferred pronouns" which forced them to lie about their biological sex for the sake of transgender students.

Reacting to the high school senior’s revelation, Riley Gaines shared her view on her X handle, writing:

"Good. I think we need more lawsuits. The quickest way to make change is to hit them where it hurts and that's always the pockets."

