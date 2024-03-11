"Good, I think we need more lawsuits"- Riley Gaines reacts to  high school senior suing her school district for its transgender policies

Riley Gaines has reacted positively to the news of a high school senior from Virginia suing her school district for its transgender policies. Gaines, who is a social activist constantly raises her voice for women's rights.

According to the high school senior, the transgender policies of the school district violate the constitutional protection of her religious beliefs and also put her safety at risk. Besides, the policies ask the girls to share the locker rooms and restrooms with transgender women.

The students are also forced to lie about the biological reality for the sake of the transgender students. Owing to this, the unnamed senior from the Virginia high school has filed a lawsuit against the school district. Gaines reacted to the post on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Good. I think we need more lawsuits. The quickest way to make change is to hit them where it hurts and that's always the pockets."

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines has been extremely critical regarding transgender rights ever since the NCAA 2022 Championships, where she was handed the sixth position in the race even after drawing with Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete, for the fifth position with a runtime of 1:43.40.

She constantly raises her voice against transgender women participating in women's sports. Recently, she also questioned the security issues with the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports after a transgender payer from Kipp Academy in Massachusetts hit three girls.

Riley Gaines' new book all set to release in May 2024

Gaines' new book "Swimming Against the Current" is set to be released on May 21, 2024. The book is co-authored by an American writer, A.J Gregory, and falls under the category of non-fiction, political commentary.

In the book, Riley Gaines shares her insights regarding her advocacy for women's sports and also her opinion on transgender issues, including the incident at the 2022 NCAA Championships.

She announced the arrival of her new book on her social media handle with the caption:

"I did & wrote a book! The message is pro-common sense, pro-reality, pro-truth, pro-woman. My new book "Swimming Against the Current" comes out May 2024. Preorder at link below."

Expand Tweet

Her first publication was solely based on the interest of young readers. However, her upcoming book is strictly for adults.