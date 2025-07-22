Ilona Maher extends support as Georgie Lilly Perris-Redding pens emotional message rejoining Team USA aftter a year

Ilona Maher recently showed her support for fellow rugby player Georgie Lilly Perris-Redding. The latter rejoined the Team USA in the match against Fiji after over a year.Georgie Lilly Perris-Redding, who previously represented the USA at the Rugby World Cup in 2022, expressed her feelings on rejoining the team. In an emotional Instagram post, she thanked everyone for their strong support.&quot;428 days since I wore the USA jersey and this Saturday I was able to pull the jersey on again.Thank you to every single person who made this possible and supported me every step of the way. This journey has been a extremely challenging one and I owe it all to you. The hard work continues!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMaher dropped a two-word reaction as she shared the post on her Instagram story. She wrote,&quot;She's back.&quot;Screengrab of Ilona Maher's Instagram story [Image Source :Ilona Maher's Instagram]Ilona Maher and Georgie Lilly Perris-Redding recently represented the USA women's rugby 15s team in the clash against Fiji's women's rugby 15s team at the Audi Field in Washington DC. The Americans won with a comfortable margin of 31-24.Ilona Maher shares message after winning the ESPYs award for Breakthrough AthleteMaher after receiving the ESPY Award for Breakthrough Athlete of the Year [Image Source:Getty]Ilona Maher previously received the ESPY award for the Breakthrough Athlete of the Year. The 28-year-old was recognized for her efforts to promote women's rugby through social media, as well as her bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.In her speech after receiving the award, Maher mentioned,&quot;It's taken me seven years into Olympics, but I finally broke through. Amazing stuff. Um, I know it's just, just me up here, but I'm a team sport athlete through and through, and my teammates are the reason I am the way I am. Um, I love them so much. Um, they truly are the reason I am up on this stage.&quot;The rugby player further added,&quot;What else do I have to say? My message stays the same, um, strong is beautiful. Strong's powerful. It's sexy. It's whatever you want it to be. And I hope more girls can feel how I feel.&quot;Maher will be representing the US women's rugby team at the Rugby World Cup, which will be held in England from August 22 to September 27. The Olympic bronze medalist expressed her gratitude for being included in the 32-member squad.