Ilona Maher makes stance clear as she completes bronco running test amid rugby downtime

Ilona Maher took the field for a bronco running test since the pre-Olympics and noted that her body had the potential. Maher came fresh off her short stint on the Dancing With the Stars tour.

Ilona Maher was part of the history-making US women's rugby team that won against the Australian team to take the bronze, the first Olympic podium for women's rugby in the US. After that, she enjoyed some downtime, performing at Dancing With the Stars and finishing as runner-up with dance partner Alan Bersten.

From January to March, the 28-year-old played with the PWR team, Bristol Bears, in a three-month contract and returned to the stage for a brief time on the DWTS tour. Anticipating her next games, Ilona Maher took the field after a while and tried the bronco running assignment. She posted a series of stories on her Instagram, sharing that her body could rest and still be in form.

"Just ran a Bronco for the first time since pre-Olympics"

"Kinda cool to see how capable my body is that it can take some time off and still be good"

The Olympian further shared a motivational message, reading:

"Reminder: it's okay to rest. Your body needs it and I promise you won't lose all your hard work and fitness that quick"

Maher started a podcast, 'House of Maher', with her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna. The siblings cover a wide range of topics, from fashion to sports to celebrity encounters and even household anecdotes.

Ilona Maher once expressed that she wished to see more female rugby players join her in the spotlight

Ilona Maher received massive recognition for advocating for body positivity and confidently carrying her feminine side in a sport considered masculine. She became the most followed rugby player on social media for her content around relatable topics and is also the face of several brands.

Not long ago, she sealed a deal with sports and leisurewear giant Adidas. Maher once visited the brand headquarters and sat with The Telegraph for an interview, talking about earning the 'superstar of rugby' title. She also said she didn't want to be the only face in women's rugby.

"Sometimes I get tired. I’m like, ‘Man, we got to have more faces of rugby’. I’m honored to be it, but also it’s not enough to just have me as the face of it. People have been calling me the ‘superstar of rugby’. I love that, I think that’s awesome, but we need to have more superstars coming up because we want people to come to the games. To be the face of a sport that is a historically male sport is also really cool, and helping it to grow in the women’s sphere.”

Maher attended Quinnipiac University, where she won three National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA) championships. She was also part of the rugby team that participated in the Tokyo Olympics.

