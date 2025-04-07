Ilona Maher’s DWTS partner Alan Bersten makes feelings known as she quits Tour in latest announcement

Ilona Maher's Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bertsen, reacted as she announced her retirement from the Live Tour. Maher performed on the DWTS Tour for a couple of days following her brief yet impactful stint in the Premiership Women's Rugby.

Ilona Maher was a celebrity contestant in the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars. Partnering with pro dancer Alan Bersten, the rugby player learned various dance styles and performed to win hearts. She finished runner-up in the finals, trailing Joey Graziadei. After that, Maher was off-stage for a long time, playing with the PWR team, Bristol Bears on a three-year contract.

In April 2025, the 28-year-old returned to the stage as a special guest in a couple of tour performances with Bersten. However, in a turn of events, Ilona Maher announced she would retire from her dancing profession. Announcing her decision in an Instagram video uploaded on Sunday, Maher said:

"After careful consideration, I have decided to retire from dance. I am a professional dancer; you all know this. I never said I was a good one, but I am a pro. I think I've got to hang up my dancing shoes. You know, if I never have to learn another step again, I think I'll be happy. I think I will. So I just wanted you all to hear this from me. I don't know what the tabloids will say tomorrow, but this is my decision. It was hard to make because I was kind of up there with the best in the world, I would say, at this point. But this is for me, and I thank you all for supporting that."

Alan Bersten, shocked to hear from the woman herself, responded:

"Say psych right now. Please"

Bersten reacts to Maher's announcement; Instagram - @ilonamaher

Maher competed at the Games for the second time in the Paris Olympics. She played with the US women's Sevens team and won a bronze medal, defeating Australia 14-12.

Ilona Maher's dance partner hilariously reacted to Olympian calling herself a 'theatre kid'

Maher at the Harlequins v Bristol Bears - Premiership Women's Rugby - (Source: Getty)

Ilona Maher was integral in changing the scenario of women's rugby in the UK during her time in PWR. She garnered a record number of spectators at her debut match and continued to inspire women and young girls in the following games.

A month after her PWR contract ended, she joined Bersten on the DWTS tour in Phoenix on April 2, 2025. The 28-year-old posed in front of the theatre and claimed she had become a theatre kid.

"I'm a theatre kid now"

The professional dancer found it hilarious as he commented:

"lol"

Ilona Maher is the most followed rugby player on social media. She also advocates for body positivity and encourages women in sports to embrace femininity.

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More