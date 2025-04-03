Ilona Maher's dance partner Alan Bersten makes feelings known as they reunite for first DWTS Tour together

Ilona Maher's Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, excitedly reacted to the Olympian joining him for the first time on the DWTS tour. He has been performing since January, the same month Maher began her three-month contract with the Premiership Women's Rugby team, Bristol Bears.

As one of the Olympic icons, alongside gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, to join the celebrity roster on the 33rd season of DWTS, Maher turned heads with her performances from Day 1. She gracefully embodied Encanto's Luisa Madrigal in one of her performances and even performed a plethora of lifts on the stage, showcasing her strength.

All these little accomplishments for a non-dancer happened because of her professional partner, Alan Bersten. The duo set the stage ablaze with a freestyle to “Femininomenon" on the finale night, thus finishing as runners-up behind Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson.

Having left an indelible mark, the partners drifted as Bersten embarked on the Tour while the rugby player competed in the PWR. However, as per an Instagram post by the former, the dancing duo reunited for Maher's first performance on the Tour.

Decked up in sequined costumes, they shared a frame in a video, where the pro dancer excitedly welcomed Maher, saying:

"We are about to go on the stage for the first time on the Dancing With the Stars tour. Ilona, are you ready? (she answered 'Yes') I'm so happy to hear. The audience is so lucky to have you. We're going to kill it."

Ilona Maher and Bersten built a friendship that goes beyond the dancing stage, and they often support each other on social media. Recently, Maher made a special appearance at the Vegas tour stop and took the stage, leaving Bersten and the audience in shock.

Alan Bersten shared heartfelt moments with Ilona Maher amid dance rehearsals

Ilona Maher reacting at the Harlequins v Bristol Bears - Premiership Women's Rugby - (Source: Getty)

Ilona Maher played in PWR from January to March, garnering massive attention to women's rugby in the UK, multiplying the Bears' team social media numbers, and encouraging more females to take an interest in the sport. As she gears up for the Rugby World Cup later this year, she hit the dance stage with Alan Bersten on the DWTS.

In a recent Instagram video, the partners engage in a light-hearted moment reminiscent of their backstage shenanigans last year. While flaunting the same pair of shoes, they bumped heads and were left in splits.

"@ilonamaher still thinks she’s on the rugby pitch, trying to headbutt me!" wrote Bertsen.

The Olympic bronze medalist has also joined forces with her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna Maher, in the 'House of Maher' podcast, which will air from March 2025.

