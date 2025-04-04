Ilona Maher's dance partner Alan Bersten reacts to the Olympic medalist's new claim after DWTS Tour debut

Ilona Maher's dance partner, Alan Bersten, reacted to the rugby player calling herself a 'theatre kid' while posing in front of the Dancing With the Stars set in California. Maher recently teamed up with Bersten to perform on the tour for the first time.

Maher, who played Rugby 15s in the PWR when the DWTS tour kicked off, has consistently supported the performers from afar through social media. Shortly after she concluded her stint with the Bristol Bears in March, Maher graced the DWTS Tour stage for the first time since finishing as runner-up on the reality show.

She reunited with her dance partner, Alan Bersten, engaged in off-stage shenanigans, and the duo put in a fine performance at the Phoenix stop on Wednesday, April 2. In a recent Instagram post, Maher posed in front of the theatre that would host the show in Santa Barbara, California, on April 4.

She captioned the photo:

"I'm a theatre kid now"

Bersten jumped in the comment section, reacting:

"lol"

Alan Bersten reacts to Ilona Maher's theatre kid post; Instagram - @ilonamaher

In an Instagram post by Alan Bersten, the duo shared a frame before taking the stage wearing sequined outfits. The former couldn't control his excitement as he welcomed Maher on the tour, saying:

"We are about to go on the stage for the first time on the Dancing With the Stars tour. Ilona, are you ready? (she answered 'Yes') I'm so happy to hear. The audience is so lucky to have you. We're going to kill it."

Maher recently embarked on a new journey with her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna, hosting the 'House of Maher' podcast from the end of March.

Ilona Maher faced a setback while traveling on the DWTS tour bus

Maher at the Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears - Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby Semi Final - (Source: Getty)

Ilona Maher was beyond excited to return to her DWTS friends on the tour, but a minor setback prompted her to ask for help in the middle of the night. She was unable to understand the mechanism of the lavatory lock and couldn't wake anybody since all were fast asleep. So, she shared a picture of herself in a distressed state and captioned it:

"I'm on the DWTS Tour bus and I literally cannot figure out how to open the doors to go pee. Everyone is sleeping. I have tried everything. Send help. I'm getting irrationally angry. If this continues, I'm gonna knock this door down. Is this tour lyfe? Should you not need to pee like normal people. Send help or at least like a bottle to pee in. Talking calming breaths now."

Ilona Maher amassed more followers on social media than any other rugby player. She continues to advocate for body positivity and inspire women athletes to be themselves and embrace feminity.

