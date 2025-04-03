Ilona Maher playfully teased by choreographer Ezra Sosa after travel setback on DWTS Live Tour bus

Ilona Maher shared her reaction to being teased by Dancing With The Stars tour member Ezra Sosa. Maher is a prominent rugby player, who represented the U.S Team in Rugby Sevens at the 2024 Olympics, where she won a bronze medal. Maher is part of the DWTS live tour that is running till April 19.

Maher has competed on DWTS before, partnering with professional Latin dancer Alan Bersten on the 33rd season of the show, where the pair finished runner-up. The American recently competed for the Bristol Bears in the Premiership Women's Rugby league in the UK, signing a three-month deal that lasted till March 2025.

Maher shared her reaction to a minor setback on the tour bus, where she was not able to use the lavatory due to the doors. She wrote on her Instagram story:

"I'm on the DWTS Tour bus and I literally cannot figure out how to open the doors to go pee. Everyone is sleeping. I have tried everything. Send help."

Still taken from Maher's Instagram (Source: @ilonamaher/Instagram)

Fellow tour member Ezra Sosa teased her for not being able to open the doors, to which Maher shared her reaction. She reposted Sosa's story on Instagram and wrote:

"Well that is on the outside. I needed the switch on the inside."

Still taken from Maher's Instagram (Source: @ilonamaher/Instagram)

Maher is a special guest on the show's live tour, returning to partner with Alan Bersten. She shared another story of their latest performance in Arizona:

Still taken from Maher's Instagram (Source: @ilonamaher/Instagram)

Maher and Bersten share a close relationship, with the pair even sharing hilarious videos of them together on Instagram.

Ilona Maher makes her feelings known on being single

Ilona Maher launched a new podcast with her sisters - (Image via Getty)

Ilona Maher shared her feelings on being single and her dating experiences. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Maher shared her thoughts after competing with Alan Bersten on "Disney Night" of DWTS 2024. She said (2:22 onwards):

"Dude I wish I could be out there more, um honestly I go to restaurants and it's all for me, I order whatever I want, I eat take out it's whatever I want to eat, um I guess I get to just do what I want to do and that's it."

Maher has recently launched a new podcast along with her sisters, called 'House of Maher', where they discuss personal stories from their lives.

