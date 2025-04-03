Ilona Maher pens 2-word reaction on getting snapped with DWTS Live Tour stars, including Daniella Karagach & Emma Slater

The Olympic medalist, Ilona Maher, recently joined her 'Dancing with the Stars' partner, Alan Bersten, on the DWTS Tour. Through her Instagram post, the prominent rugby player shared a glimpse of her backstage selfie taken with other celebrity dancers on Thursday.

Ilona Maher concluded her successful Premiership Women's Rugby league season with the Bristol Bears. Throughout her seven matches for the Bears, she scored four tries and assisted the team to reach the semifinal match, in which they were defeated by Gloucester-Hartpury.

In her recent Instagram post, Maher shared a joyous backstage picture which captured dancers, including Daniella Karagach & Emma Slater, in their glitzy, orange and gold sequined costumes. She also dropped a two-word reaction in the caption:

“Dancing Divas”

Ilona Maher also made a surprise appearance at the DWTS Live tour in Vegas, astonishing both the crowd and her dance partner. The rugby player teamed up with Alan Bersten in the 33rd season of the dance competition television series, 'Dancing with the Stars,' and finished the season with an impressive second place.

Maher became the first rugby player to compete in the reality show and the first female partner in the history of the show to lift her male partner. She joined the Premiership Women's Rugby league in England in December 2024.

Ilona Maher reflects on the honor of meeting Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai

Ilona Maher at the Harlequins v Bristol Bears - Premiership Women's Rugby - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher is a well-known face of rugby and has elevated the sport to new heights. She is the most followed rugby player on social media and is also an advocate of women's sports and body positivity. In February, Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel laureate and education activist, attended her rugby game.

Maher expressed her emotional and humbling experience of meeting the activist. While sharing her disbelief and gratitude, the rugby player mentioned through her Instagram post the honor of meeting Malala. She wrote:

“After the game, I got to meet her in person and that will be a moment I will remember for the rest of my life. While we were chatting Malala kept saying how inspirational I am and thanking me for all I've done. While I was standing there, I almost wanted to look behind me and make sure MALALA (the most inspirational powerful woman on the planet) was saying this about me. I started to tear up.”

During her prominent collegiate career with the Quinnipiac University rugby team, the Quinnipiac Bobcats, she won three National Intercollegiate Rugby Association championships. She earned three NIRA All-American honors and was also the recipient of the MA Sorensen Award.

