Ilona Maher poses in red bikini as recovery hits ‘full swing’ after USA's Women's Rugby World Cup campaign

American rugby player Ilona Maher sent a 4-word message on social media as she posed in a bikini following her and Team USA's exit from the Rugby World Cup in the group stages. Maher and the United States had a mixed performance in the tournament, winning one match, drawing one, and losing one, ultimately missing out on the knockout stages. Maher is now focusing on recovery ahead of her next major tournament.Ilona Maher is recognised as one of the best rugby players in the nation. She made her debut for the United States at the Paris Rugby Sevens tournament in 2018, and also competed at the Rugby World Cup that year. Maher would go on to make history at the Paris Olympics in 2024, where she and Team USA became the first-ever Rugby Sevens team to win the bronze medal at the Olympics. She would go on to win the Best Breakthrough Athlete award at the ESPY Awards this year thanks to her performances and social media following.In a post on Instagram, Maher shared a picture of herself in a bikini, captioning the post with:&quot;Recovery in full swing&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn their final match at the Rugby World Cup this year, Maher and Team USA performed impressively to secure a 60-0 win over Samoa. They drew against Australia and lost to England.Ilona Maher says she could go into wrestling: &quot;I should think about it&quot;Ilona Maher ahead of The SA's match vs Samoa - Source: GettyIlona Maher previously said that she might explore the possibility of going into wrestling. Ahead of the Rugby World Cup, Maher said to BBC Sport:&quot;I've been approached before by the WWE. I don't know if I would [go into wrestling]. I should think about it, there is great money in it. I would love to get into the acting space and the scripted space. I think a Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson, John Cena progression - I would love to do that.&quot;&quot;It would be exciting to see my body type on the screen. I'll start off small - probably like a hot assassin or something, let's not get too crazy! I'm not going to be in a rom-com just yet. We'll see. The world is open, but I do see myself coming back to rugby.&quot;Earlier this year, Ilona Maher also made her professional debut in the rugby 15-a-side with the Bristol Bears.