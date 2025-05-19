Ilona Maher reveals why Queen Latifah is the one celebrity who would leave her starstruck

American union rugby player Ilona Maher recently revealed the reason she would be starstruck by Queen Latifah, if the latter were in her DMs. Maher, with a staggering following herself, has emerged as a major icon ever since the 2020 Olympics.

Maher's social media gigs matched with her on-field success in the 2024 Paris Olympics have contributed to her becoming a face of prominent brands, especially after her stint at the 33rd season of DWTS. Even after these successes and exploits, certain celebrities can still spellbind her.

In a recent episode of the House of Maher podcast, Maher revealed that she would be in awe if Hollywood actor and rapper Queen Latifah ever messaged her. The 2024 Olympics bronze medalist also added that she loves the movies and music of the actress and, more notably, the personality of the 55-year-old actress. She said (32:05 onwards):

"I think I'd get starstruck if like Queen Latifah was in my DM's. I'd be like, 'What are you doing here?' Because I love her, I love her movies, I love who she is as a person, some of her music as well maybe because of who I am coz I like that's a regular person. Everyone gets starstruck around me, I'm like I am just a regular person."

Queen Latifah is a major decorated figure in the world of cinema, currently with a Grammy and a Golden Globe Award. Notably, she is also an inductee of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. Speaking during the interview, Ilona Maher also remarked that some of the DM's she received from prominent celebrities during the 2024 Paris Olympics awestruck her.

Australian rugby player Piper Duck opens up about Ilona Maher's contribution to rugby

Ilona Maher in Rugby 15's clash against Australia (Image via: Getty)

Australian rugby player Piper Duck shared her thoughts on the contribution of Ilona Maher to rugby. Duck, a New South Wales native, competes for the national side as well as the Super Rugby Pacific side, the Waratahs.

In a recent conversation, Duck shared that Maher's role in rugby is very important, as she is not just uplifting the sport as a brand but also towards the promotion of female athletes. Duck said (via Rugby.com.au):

"I think what she's done is extremely important. The thing I think I find so special about what she's done is, yes, the promotion of the brand, but it's promotion of women."

Ilona Maher recently featured at the USA-Australia rugby union clash in Canberra, which the USA lost 27-19.

