Ilona Maher's dance partner Alan Bersten makes his feelings known as the Rugby player scores in PWR semi-final

Ilona Maher's dance partner, Alan Bersten, praised the rugby player for scoring a try in her final game with the Bristol Bears in PWR. The Bears team faced defeat by Gloucester-Hartpury in the semi-finals, thus ending their run for the title.

Fresh off her bronze medal win at the 2024 Paris Games, Ilona Maher graced the Dancing With the Stars roster as a celebrity participant. She was partnered with professional dancer, Alan Bersten, who helped Maher with various dance styles and even allowed her to channel strong characters like Encanto's Luisa Madrigal.

Maher and Bersten secured second place on the podium, following Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson in the finale. Throughout the season, the dancing partners also forged a strong friendship. Months after the show's conclusion, they continue to support each other on social media or reunite amid busy schedules.

Maher began playing with PWR in January and played her final match with the Bristol Bears against the Gloucester-Hartpury on February 2, 2025. Though she scored a try, the Bears succumbed to the opponents 36-20, narrowly missing out on the victory podium.

Despite that, Maher received a message from Bersten, who expressed pride in the rugby player, writing:

"I am so proud of you"

Alan Bersten takes pride in DWTS partner Ilona Maher as she scores in PWR semi-final; Instagram - @alanbersten

Maher, also a body positivity advocate, took to her Instagram story on February 16 to share a fan-made video montage, showing her and Bersten's journey at Dancing With the Stars.

The 28-year-old wrote:

"Miss my dawg @alanbersten"

Alan Bersten also visited Ilona Maher when she was playing with the Bears. The duo often engaged in fun times, creating videos for their respective channels.

Ilona Maher hinted at her probable return to the PWR in the future

Ilona Maher looks on during the Trailfinders v Bristol Bears; (Source: Getty)

Maher debuted in the PWR in January, playing for only 20 minutes against the Gloucester-Hartpury. She then helped her team triumph over the Exeter Chiefs but suffered a nose injury in the following game. After a strong season, the Bears team entered the semi-finals but lost to Gloucester-Hartpury in the semi-finals. Since it marked the last match according to Maher's three-month contract, the US rugby star opened the door of her probable return, saying:

"I never say never, I think it was amazing that even I got to come and play here for two and a half months. What I was hopefully able to do and learn in two and a half months was amazing but I hope that even if I'm not playing this league continues to grow and we can get these numbers out to games even when I'm not there."

She will next focus on playing with the American Eagles in the Pacific Four Series. Speaking about that, Maher said:

"We start with the Pac Four with USA 15s and I hope I've proven myself in this space to vie for a roster spot in the USA team and I hope I'll be selected for that.."

Maher's 2024 season also had a Sports Illustrated appearance as she etched her name as one of the cover athletes of the Swimsuit 2025 fold.

