Ilona Maher’s DWTS partner Alan Bersten drops 4-word reaction as she wraps up journey outside her comfort zone

Ilona Maher's Dancing With The Stars partner Alan Bersten shared his reaction to Maher's latest highlights showcasing her performances as a part of the show's live tour. Maher and Bersten partnered together on the show's 33rd season, where they finished runner-ups. The DWTS Live tour is set to run till April 19 and is being co-hosted by gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik.

Ad

Maher, a prominent rugby union player, most recently represented the Bristol Bears for a brief three-month period. She has since gone on to take part in the DWTS Live tour and has been a part of performances across various cities in the country.

In her latest Instagram post, Maher shared highlights of her performances and expressed how proud she was to step outside her comfort zone:

"I’ve always been a fan of the quote 'life begins at the end of your comfort zone'. It’s been so fun to continuously find where the end is and cross it by miles. Dancing live on TV was one thing and then agreeing to dance some more in front of sold out crowds was another."

Ad

Trending

She added by saying that she's thankful for everything the show has given her, writing:

"Life would be easy if I said no to things that scared me but that’s not really how the best memories are made. I joke about retiring from dance but it taught me a lot. I feel like I’m closing my chapter on Dancing with the Stars. I will forever be grateful for this amazing show and everything it gave me."

Ad

Ad

Her partner, Alan Bersten, shared his reaction to the post:

"So proud of you"

Still taken from Maher's Instagram (Source: @ilonamaher/Instagram)

Maher and Bersten, who share a close relationship, came second to Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson in the finale of the 33rd season of DWTS.

Ilona Maher boasts a large social media presence

Ilona Maher poses with fans after a game with the Bristol Bears - (Image via Getty)

Ad

Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher has achieved numerous accolades on the field - but off the field she's seen as a champion of body positivity and social media star. The 28-year-old has over eight million followers across Instagram and Tiktok.

Maher went viral at the Paris Olympics in 2024, where she shared hilarious videos of herself, including a post where she wanted to find a romantic partner while at the Games. She performed a hilarious "Love Island" impression.

Ad

Ilona Maher first became a social media sensation at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, where she shared behind-the-scenes footage of the Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More