Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten makes his feelings known as rugby star choreographs a dance amid Cannes trip

Ilona Maher's Dancing With The Stars partner Alan Bersten shared his reaction to the rugby star's choreography for Olivia Dean's song 'Nice to Each Other'. Maher, who is regarded as one of the most popular rugby players in the world, performed on the 33rd season of DWTS where she partnered up with Bersten. She also performed on the show's live tour and after it's conclusion in April, Maher announced her decision to take a break from dance for a while.

Ilona Maher made history by helping Team USA win a bronze medal in Rugby Sevens at the Paris 2024 Olympics, making it the first Olympic medal for the U.S in the event. Maher kicked off her career at Quinnipiac University, where she helped the team win three National Intercollegiate Rugby Association titles. She also earned three All-American honours and won the MA Sorensen Award in 2017. She made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

In a post shared on Instagram, Maher shared her dance choreography for Olivia Dean's song while on her Cannes trip:

"Dance credit me if you try this. It took me ten hours to choreograph. Thousands of dollars in studio time."

Alan Bersten commented on the post, writing:

"I knew you couldn’t retire from dance!"

Still taken from Maher's Instagram (Source: @ilonamaher/Instagram)

Maher and Bersten's performances on the show were remarkable, as they advanced to the finale and finished as runners-up.

Ilona Maher announced her 'retirement' from dance in April

Ilona Maher spotted in Los Angeles - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher announced her 'retirement' from dance following the DWTS Live Tour, which featured several popular figures such as Stephen Nedoroscik and Chandler Kinney.

In a post shared on Instagram, Maher said:

"After careful consideration, I have decided to retire from dance. I am a fresh-old dancer. You all know this. Um, never said was a good one, but I am a pro. I think I gotta hang up my dancing shoes. "You know, if I never have to learn another step again, I think I'll be happy. I think I will. So I just wanted you all to hear this from me."

"You know, I don't know what the tabloids will say tomorrow. But this is my decision. It was hard to make because I was, like, kind of up there with the best in the world, I would say at this point. But this is for me, and I thank you all for supporting that."

Ilona Maher recently played in the Pacific Four Series for Team USA and is looking ahead to the Rugby World Cup, which is scheduled for August.

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More