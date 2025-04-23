Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten reminisces on fun times with Stephen Nedoroscik while missing tour experience

Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher's Dancing With The Stars partner Alan Bersten were seen imitating Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov's dance routine as they reminisced on fun times. Nedoroscik was a co-host on the show's live tour, which recently concluded on April 20th. The gymmast also featured on the 33rd season of the show, where he partnered up with Rylee Arnold.

Stephen Nedoroscik is an accomplished gymnast, and won two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. He specializes in the pommel horse event, and won a gold medal at the 2021 World Championships in the same event. Nedoroscik grew up in Worcester, and represented Penn State University in collegiate gymnastics.

In a post shared by Alan Bersten on Instagram, the gymnast and Bersten can be seen imitating Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov's dance routine backstage, as the pair were performing on the live tour. Bersten captioned the post with:

"Me and @stephen_nedoroscik wanted to be @daniellakaragach and @pashapashkov so bad! 😂 Really missing the @dwtstourofficial already 🥺,"

Alan Bersten's DWTS partner Ilona Maher also performed on the live tour, and recently announced her retirement from dance in a post shared online.

Stephen Nedoroscik reveals he was 'hesitant' to appear on Dancing With The Stars

Stephen Nedoroscik alongside his DWTS partner Rylee Arnold - Source: Getty

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik has revealed that he was hesitant to make an appearance on Dancing With The Stars. The gymnast appeared on the 33rd season of the show, shortly after competing at the Paris 2024 games, where he won two bronze medals.

Nedoroscik sat down for an interview on The Squeeze, a podcast hosted by actor Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor Dome. Nedoroscik was asked how he reacted when DWTS reached out to him (37:55 onwards):

"So they essentially offered it to me literally the day after team finals, and I was still training because I had an individual competition coming up and I was like "A lot is happening right now", they want me to answer this the night before the Pommel Horse finals, and I was like "Holy crap I have to think about it" and I was super hesitant at first, because I don't dance, like even socially."

"My decision to join the show was like "You know what, this is a chance for someone who's never danced, who probably sucks at dancing, to just do it" and like you know let's be the guy that goes out there and can show people if you put four hours every day for a couple months this is how good you can get."

Stephen Nedoroscik performed on the 33rd season of the show alongside Rylee Arnold, where they finished fourth overall.

