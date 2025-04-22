Stephen Nedoroscik makes his feelings known about DWTS Tour co-host Emma Slater's heartfelt tribute to him

Stephen Nedoroscik recently shared his thoughts as pro dancer Emma Slater shares glimpses of their last VIP DWTS Live Tour and also penned a sweet message for the former. Both Nedoroscik and Slater were part of the hosting team during the live tour.

Slater is one of the most experienced dancers among the DWTS crew, having joined the program during season 14. She got her hands on the mirrorball trophy during season 24 of the show when she competed along with former American football player, Rashad Jennings.

After the conclusion of the live tour, where she spent ample time with Nedoroscik, Slater shared a post on her Instagram handle with some glimpses from the last stop of the tour featuring the latter. Notably, the pro dancer also shared a heartfelt note for the professional gymnast and gave him a shoutout for his genuine nature. She remarked:

"I hope that everyone gets the chance to meet @stephen_nedoroscik at least once in their life because he is the coolest and the most genuine guy ever."

Nedoroscik reacted to the post and expressed gratitude for the time he spent on the stage. He wrote:

"You’re the best host Emma!! Gonna miss being on the mic with you!!"

Nedoroscik's comment on Emma Slater's post (Image via: Slater's Instagram)

As the tour ended, Nedoroscik's girlfriend, Tess McCracken, also shared a funny reaction to the gymnast's fellow peers during the tour.

Stephen Nedoroscik shares a note for fans after DWTS Live Tour 2025 comes to a close

Stephen Nedoroscik (middle) at the Live Tour (Image via: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik penned a heartfelt note for his fans after the conclusion of the 2025 DWTS Live Tour.

In an Instagram post, Nedoroscik expressed his thankfulness to the fans and credited their support for being able to perform and speak in front of packed crowds. He also remarked that hearing the cheers from the arenas across the live tour was a special moment for him as he wrote:

"thank you to all the fans. Hearing all of you cheer and seeing your enjoyment every night has been an honor. A year ago I was nervous speaking to 20 kids at a gymnastics camp, and because of the support all of you have given me I’ve grown so much more confident in not only my public speaking, but also in myself."

In his post, Stephen Nedoroscik also thanked all the members of the DWTS Live Tour crew who supported him throughout this journey.

