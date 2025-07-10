Ilona Maher’s DWTS partner and Olivia Dunne react as rugby star lands major recognition from Time Magazine

The Dancing with the Stars’ choreographer Alan Bersten and Olivia Dunne have reacted to Ilona Maher being included on the TIME100 Creators list. The list recognizes the 100 most influential creators of 2025 by the leading magazine.
The Paris Olympics bronze medalist in rugby sevens as part of Team USA has a massive following including 3.6 million on TikTok and 5 million on Instagram, which has only continued to grow since her appearance at the quadrennial Games.
Ilona Maher penned a message after getting the recognition from TIME, writing:
“Ya gotta let a girl create. Proud to be included in the 2025 #TIME100Creators list @TIME”
Alan Bersten, who was her dance partner in the season 33 of DWTS, commented on the post, adding:
“She was born to create”
Former collegiate gymnast and influencer, Olivia Dunne, also reacted to this post.
“Let her cook❌ let her create✅”, she wrote.
Ezra Sosa, a professional dancer and choreographer who has also been a regular feature on Dancing with the Stars (DWTS), joined in the comments, writing:
“I KNOW THATS RIGHT”
Notably, in March this year, she signed a long-term partnership with Adidas and is set to be the face of a new women’s rugby boot the brand plans to launch later in 2025, thus continuing her efforts to promote the sport in various ways.
Ilona Maher makes her feelings known after getting nominated for ESPY Awards
Ilona Maher has shared her reaction on earning an ESPY Awards 2025 nomination in the Breakthrough Athlete category. She has been nominated alongside Pittsburgh Pirates’ pitcher Paul Skenes, basketball player Cooper Flagg and American college lacrosse player Chloe Humphrey.
On the House of Maher podcast, Ilona discussed with her sisters Olivia and Adrianna on how it felt to be nominated, stating (1:01 onwards):
“I was like, ‘Oh, that's chill. That's really cool.’ It's funny. It's for best breakthrough athlete, which you know, I've been playing this for seven years now professionally, but you know, it takes sometimes it takes a lot to break through and I'm happy I was able to do it in my, you know, seventh year playing this, but there have been some great athletes who've gotten in the past. So, really excited.”
Ilona Maher further expressed her excitement about the upcoming awards, sharing that she looks forward to being surrounded by other accomplished, like-minded individuals.
She also spoke about enjoying the chance to express her femininity and found it encouraging that rugby, especially women’s rugby, is finally being recognized on a bigger stage.