Ilona Maher shares 4-word reaction after Miami runway show for major magazine

American rugby player Ilona Maher shared a message after making an appearance at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Week. The event is designed to showcase the latest styles in fashion and swimwear, with many companies looking to feature their latest collections. Maher was one of the models present at Swim Week, making an appearance on the SI Swimsuit Runway show held on May 31st in Miami.

Maher is one of the more prominent rugby players in the world. She was part of the United States team that won a bronze medal in Rugby Sevens at the 2024 Paris Olympics, making her an integral part of the national team. She recently played for the nation at the Pacific Four Series match against Canada, where the United States unfortunately lost. Aside from rugby, Maher has also ventured into modelling and dancing.

In a post shared on Instagram, Ilona Maher shared a few photos from her appearance at Swim Week, where she wore a red bikini and a teal one-piece monokini. She captioned the post:

"Let’s do that again @si_swimsuit #miamiswimweek"

Maher made her debut with SI Swimsuit in September 2024, featuring as the cover star of that month's digital issue. She was also photographed in Bermuda for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.

SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day shared a strong message about Ilona Maher when she featured as cover star last year

Maher backstage at SI Swimsuit Swim Week - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher featured as the cover star of the September 2024 SI Swimsuit Digital Issue, which prompted a strong message from the magazine's editor-in-chief MJ Day. Day often shares messages about the magazine's cover stars, where she highlights their unique stories and features.

MJ Day had this to say about Maher after she featured on the cover of the 2024 Digital issue in September:

“Ilona Maher gracing the cover of our September digital issue is more than just a celebration of her athletic achievements—it's a powerful statement. Ilona is a modern-day role model of strength, conviction and authenticity while at the same time displaying the indomitable spirit of an inspirational human. Her ability to break barriers, both on and off the field, resonates deeply with women everywhere.

"Ilona’s presence on our cover symbolizes a shift in the narrative—one that celebrates not only physical prowess but also the courage to lead, inspire and advocate for change. We couldn’t feel more excited and inspired by this revolutionary athlete and feminist trailblazer!”

Ilona Maher is now making waves in the modelling industry after making her debut for SI Swimsuit just last year. After already venturing into dancing and modelling, there's no telling what Maher will do next.

