Ilona Maher weighs in on idea of hosting the Saturday Night Live show

The Olympic bronze medalist, rugby player Ilona Maher, is pursuing success with the Premiership Women Rugby League’s team, the Bristol Bears. While appearing for an exclusive interview, Maher expressed her thoughts on her comic abilities and doing a cameo for the Saturday Night Live Show (SNL).

Ad

The Vermont native, who has become one of the iconic faces in women’s rugby, won three championships with the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA) during her successful collegiate career at Quinnipiac University. During a recent exclusive interview with FanSided, Maher shared her thoughts on her comic talents and the prospect of participating in Saturday Night Live.

Ad

Trending

“I would love to. I think I would slay at it. We haven't. I don't know if we've reached out yet but we need to because I really do think I would, crush it at it. I think the stage is just where I belong really, just kidding,” she mentioned [11:31 onwards]

Maher shared that she would be interested in participating in the SNL, a late-night live sketch comedy show. She further expressed that she hasn't connected with them yet and would like to grab the opportunity, if given the platform for a cameo in sketch comedy.

Ad

The SNL recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, which featured skits, tributes, and performances, including acts performed by past members as per Vogue. Meanwhile, the Bristol Bears have defeated the Harlequins with a concluding score of 10-19 and will face Gloucester-Hartpury in the play-off semi-final at Kingsholm on March 2.

Ilona Maher shares her take on imposter syndrome and her insights on self-confidence

Ilona Maher at the Harlequins v Bristol Bears - Premiership Women's Rugby - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher is an iconic rugby player of the USA Eagles who clinched a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics 2024. During her interview with CNN’s Samantha Bresnahan and Christina Macfarlane in January, Maher shared her thoughts on her confidence and imposter syndrome.

Ad

“I think I’ve worked very hard, even in the rugby space… And then I do all the work off the field. I posted videos consistently from (the 2020 Tokyo Olympics) until now. I put myself out there, I put my whole personality — my whole everything — out there. So maybe I have a little (imposter syndrome) sometimes … but it’s OK to be proud of what you’ve done, and it’s OK to believe that you’ve worked to earn this.”

Maher shared that she is hardworking, and persevering and has earned her success. She has amassed accomplishments in both her on-field and off-field career and has millions of followers on Instagram. Maher is the brand ambassador for Paula’s Choice, a skincare brand, and Secret, a deodorant brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback