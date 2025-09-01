  • home icon
  • Imane Khelif appeals World Boxing ban over mandatory genetic sex testing ahead of World Boxing Championships

Imane Khelif appeals World Boxing ban over mandatory genetic sex testing ahead of World Boxing Championships

By Amitha Reji George
Published Sep 01, 2025 19:41 GMT
Algerian boxer and Olympic champion Imane Khelif has filed an appeal against World Boxing’s decision to bar her from participating in competitions, including the 2025 World Boxing Championships, unless she undergoes genetic sex testing.

In May 2025, the governing body introduced mandatory sex testing for all athletes, specifically naming Khelif when announcing the policy. Later, the president of World Boxing issued an apology to Khelif and the Algerian Boxing Federation for publicly naming her, an act widely criticised as a breach of privacy.

Khelif withdrew from the Eindhoven Box Cup in June 2025 following the introduction of mandatory sex testing. She had been aiming to compete in the World Boxing Championships, which begin on Thursday, September 4.

On Monday, reports confirmed that Khelif has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to compete in the upcoming championships without undergoing the genetic test. The appeal seeks to overturn World Boxing’s ruling and allow the Algerian boxer to participate. CAS stated in a press release that it had dismissed her request to suspend the decision while the case is being heard.

"The parties are currently exchanging written submissions and, with their agreement, a hearing will be scheduled," CAS added.
Imane Khelif has repeatedly stated that she was born female and has competed in women’s boxing competitions.

Olympic boxer Imane Khelif reflects on Paris Olympics gold on its anniversary

Imane Khelif shared her thoughts on the anniversary of her 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal. She won gold in the women’s welterweight division amid a gender dispute over her eligibility, following her disqualification from the 2023 World Championships by the International Boxing Association (IBA).

However, Khelif was able to compete in the women’s category at Paris 2024 after the International Olympic Committee stripped the IBA of its status as boxing’s governing body in 2023 and took over organising the Olympic competition.

Imane Khelif wrote on Instagram :

"On this day… I was crowned with the Olympic gold medal in Paris 2024. It was an unforgettable moment, a moment where my tears mixed with pride, a moment where my country’s flag soared high, and I held my head up with the strength of a boxer and the heart of a human.
"Today, on the anniversary of that triumph, I’m going through a difficult phase filled with challenges, silence, and waiting… But despite everything, the spirit that fought for gold still beats within me. I still believe that every fall is a prelude to a stronger rise, and that every delay carries within it a test of faith and willpower."

Alongside Imane Khelif, Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting was also disqualified from the 2023 World Championships after allegedly failing an eligibility test. Lin also won gold medal in the women’s 57kg boxing category at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
