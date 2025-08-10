  • home icon
  "Going through difficult phase"- Controversial Olympic boxer Imane Khelif gets honest on historic feat on its anniversary

"Going through difficult phase"- Controversial Olympic boxer Imane Khelif gets honest on historic feat on its anniversary

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 10, 2025 15:05 GMT
Olympian Portraits From Around The Globe - Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
Imane Khelif (Image via: Getty)

Algerian wrestler Imane Khelif recently reflected on the gold medal she won at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She clinched the medal in the welterweight division of amateur boxing after defeating China's Yang Liu in the finals.

Notably, Khelif also came under scrutiny during this competition after headlines emerged that the former had failed a gender test, and despite that, she was permitted to compete in the quadrennial games. Nevertheless, it was a moment of pride for her as she clinched her first Olympic medal.

Thereby, on its first anniversary, Khelif shared a post on her Instagram handle where she expressed her emotions after winning the medal for her country. Additionally, she also got honest about her current problematic situation, which includes recent call-outs from the IBA President to return her Olympic gold medal, alleging that the former has failed a gender test twice and slamming the IOC for its stance on allowing Khelif to compete at the Paris Olympics.

Khelif stated in her caption:

"On this day… I was crowned with the Olympic gold medal in Paris 2024. It was an unforgettable moment a moment where my tears mixed with the awe of pride, a moment where my country’s flag soared high, and I held my head up with the strength of a boxer and the heart of a human."
"Today, on the anniversary of that triumph, I’m going through a difficult phase filled with challenges, silence, and waiting. But despite everything, the spirit that fought for gold still beats within me."
Notably, several activists, such as Riley Gaines, have slammed Imane Khelif in the past few months after the latter missed out on competing at the Eindhoven Cup just days after the gender testing was made compulsory.

Imane Khelif shared her thoughts on the 2028 quadrennial games

Imane Khelif (Image via: Getty)
Imane Khelif (Image via: Getty)

Imane Khelif made her feelings known on competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Speaking in an interview a few months ago, the Algerian wrestler shared that she is optimistic about winning a second gold medal and defending her title.

Additionally, she also mentioned that she has improved a lot in recent times as compared to her old self. She said (via Al Jazeera):

"Second gold medal, of course. In America, Los Angeles … I [will] defend with everything this gold medal. I believe that if the old Imane operated at 50 percent of her potential, then the Imane Khelif of today is even more motivated and determined."

During the conversation, Imane Khelif also shared her stance on questions about her gender after alleged failed gender tests and said that she is not transgender.

Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Edited by Mitali
