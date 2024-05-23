In Pictures: Allyson Felix shares glimpses of her new life after welcoming second child into the family

Allyson Felix has graced motherhood for the second time with the birth of her son, Kenneth Maurice Ferguson III. Recalling her journey, she called birthing two babies and the time in between 'wild' but is happy with how her life looks now.

Allyson, 38, has retired from track and field, having unfurled victory in both 200m and 400m during her active years. She has 22 golds across the Olympics and World Championships with seven from the Olympics alone.

Ending her Olympic career with Tokyo, Felix still recalls the harrows of her first childbirth, which kept her out from most of the 2018-2019 season. In November 2018, Allyson Felix gave birth to her daughter Camryn in an emergency C-section, in the wake of Felix developing pre-eclampsia during pregnancy. Felix's blood pressure shot up, causing a gradual decrease in her baby's heart rate. So, Camryn was born prematurely.

After a complicated first motherhood experience, the 11-time Olympic medalist welcomed her second baby on April 10, 2024. But her son Maurice Ferguson III's birth was seamless, without any notable complications.

Recently, the Olympian took to her Instagram to give a glimpse of what her life with two kids looks like. In the pictures, she showed how parents Felix and Kenneth Ferguson are bonding with the babies, and how the kids found peace in one another, also calling the motherhood journey wild, but lovely.

"I can confirm going from 1 kid to 2 is wild. but I love it here."

In the pictures, the family was seen hanging out on a sunny morning, followed by Felix feeding her son and keeping a watch on Camryn simultaneously. The next image featured Camryn sharing a cot with her baby brother. Followed by the latter sleeping on Mom's chest and the family hiking uphill.

Allyson Felix takes pride in her kids on Mother's Day

On May 12, 2024, International Mother's Day was celebrated. Kids posted pictures with their beloved moms coupled with heartfelt notes. But Allyson Felix's kids are too young to do the same, so the former took the responsibility of appreciating her kids and herself as a mother.

"My little loves. I’m so blessed to be their mom. By far my greatest accomplishment. Happy Mother’s Day!" wrote Allyson Felix in her Instagram post.

Her son Kenneth Maurice Ferguson III adorably posed wearing a baby bear outfit in one and was wrapped up in white in others. One picture also featured big sister Camryn, embracing him lovingly.