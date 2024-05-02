In Pictures: Anna Hall wishes best friend and jumper Jasmine Moore on her 23rd birthday

American track and field athlete Anna Hall recently posted photos alongside Jasmine Moore to wish the latter on her birthday. Moore celebrated her 23rd birthday on May 1.

Hall and Moore represented the Florida Gators during their collegiate days and delivered record-breaking performances for the team. Since then, both have developed a close bond over the years. In addition, both were selected as the finalists for the 2022 Honda Sport Award in Track and Field.

Hall took to her Instagram story (IG) to wish Moore, stating:

“Happiest of birthday’s to my forever best friend @jasmineemoore. To many more years of fun 🫶”

She added a second IG story, where she wrote:

"love you to the moon & back"

Hall's Instagram Stories for Moore's birthday

While Anna Hall represents the USA in the heptathlon and pentathlon, Jasmine Moore competes for America in the long jump and triple jump events. She was part of the USA’s squad for the 2022 World Athletics Championships and the 2020 Olympics.

Moore is presently the North American indoor record holder in the women’s triple jump with a best effort of 15.12m. She achieved this during the 2023 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships in Albuquerque, United States.

Some of Moore’s other top collegiate accomplishments are being a seven-time NCAA Division 1 champion, besides holding the NCAA indoor long jump record. She has also been a 14-time NCAA Division 1 All-American jumper, and a 11-time Southeastern Conference (SEC) champion.

A look into Anna Hall's achievements

Silver medalist Anna Hall of Team United States celebrates with a United States flag after finishing second in the Women's 800m Heptathlon final during day two of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 20, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Anna Hall is renowned for her accomplishments in combined events. She clinched a bronze medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022, collecting a then-personal best performance of 6755 points. Hall finished behind two-time Olympic Champion Nafissatou Thiam (6947 points) and Anouk Vetter (6867 points).

The next year at the World Athletics Championships 2023, she upgraded her bronze to a silver medal, gathering 6720 points across seven disciplines. She came in second only to Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Great Britain & Northern Ireland, who collected 6740 points.

Additionally, she holds the North American pentathlon record with a sensational 5004 points, which she attained at the 2023 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships. Her junior international career saw her bag a gold medal in the heptathlon at the Pan American U20 Championships in San José in 2019.