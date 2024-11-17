In Pictures: Femke Bol embraces challenges in training at the Netherlands' Sportcentrum Papendal amid preparations for 2025 season

Femke Bol is embracing the challenges during training as she prepares for the 2025 track and field season. She ended her 2024 athletics season at the Diamond League Finals, earning her fourth consecutive 400m hurdles title in the event's history.

Besides winning the Diamond League crown in Brussels, she impressed everyone with her performances at the Paris Olympics, contributing significantly to the Dutch team’s gold in the mixed 4x400m relay, silver in the women’s 4x400m relay, and collecting a bronze in the 400m hurdles.

The 24-year-old had previously added two golds, including a world record in the 400m, at the World Indoor Championships, along with three medals at the European Championships to her 2024 medal collection.

Ahead of the 2025 track and field season, Bol took to Instagram to share glimpses of herself training at the Sportcentrum Papendal located in the Netherlands. In the post, she wrote about the grueling training she is undergoing ahead of the new season. The Dutch star is maintaining a positive outlook despite the challenges as she mentioned in her caption, 'All is good'.

One can take a look at the pictures here -

In the pictures, she can be seen training at the Olympic Training Centre along with teammates Nadine Visser, Binne Brok, and Nick Smidt.

Notably, Bol began her preparations for the 2025 season earlier this month. She shared a picture of herself with teammate Liemarvin Bonevacia on Instagram, captioning the post:

“Back to work"

The backdrop indicates that the two-time world champion started her training in the woods.

Femke Bol trained at Sportcentrum Papendal ahead of the World Athletics Relays 2024

Isayah Boers, Femke Bol, Isaya Klein Ikkink, Lieke Klaver at the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24 (Photo via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Femke Bol trained at the Olympic Training Centre before traveling to the Bahamas for the 2024 World Athletics Relays. She shared a picture of herself in a black outfit with buttoned cuffs and captioned the post, saying:

“One week at home before we’re off again Looking forward to compete at the World Relays."

After Bol shared the picture on her profile, several athletes, including Keely Hodgkinson, Junelle Bromfield, Nadine Visser, Sharlene Mawdsley, Eveline Saalberg, and Ajla Del Ponte, praised the Dutch athlete.

At the World Athletics Relays held in the Bahamas, she was instrumental in the Netherlands' mixed 4x400m relay team's silver medal.

