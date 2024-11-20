In Pictures: Jordan Chiles turns heads in metallic silver suit as she attends 2024 GQ Men Of The Year party

American Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles captured fans' attention with her bold fashion choice of a metallic silver suit as she graced the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year party. Chiles wrapped up her 2024 season earlier in November after performing at the final stop of the Simone Biles-led Gold Over America Tour.

The event was graced by several high-profile celebrities, including MGK, Dwayne Johnson, John Mulaney, and Pharrell Williams, at the Bar Marmont in the Chateau Marmont hotel on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. Among the guests was Paris Olympics team all-around champion Chiles, who made a statement in a bold, futuristic metallic silver outfit.

She paired the blazer with tailored pants, and accessorized the look with a metallic clutch, large hoop earrings, pointed black heels, a flowing hairstyle, and makeup. Sharing the look on her Instagram handle, Jordan Chiles wrote:

Trending

"That girl with a little spice."

The 23-year-old participated in her second Olympic Games this year in Paris, where she played a pivotal role in Team USA's first all-around gold medal since the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Furthermore, she also won her first individual Olympic medal, earning bronze in the floor exercise after her coach's appeal against Romania's Ana Bărbosu, who had initially won the medal. However, the medal was later taken back after the Romanian Gymnastics Federation succesfully appealed against the decision.

"Showing up for my best self" - Jordan Chiles discussed how being her true self inspires her fans

Jordan Chiles at the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles recently collaborated with Vaseline and attended an event celebrating their association. There, she shared how embracing her authentic self helps inspire the people who look up to her.

"Showing up for my best self is really the people that are under and above me, you know? I feel like some people, when it comes to asking me that they're like oh the younger generation, it's like no, there's people above me that do look up to me and I think just being authentic to who I am," she said.

"It's also my 'why,' like 'why do I do my sport?' or ' why do I, you know, become great partners with Vaseline?' or 'why do I, you know, do the things that I do, it's because of just me being the person I am," she added.

In addition to the GQ Men of the Year event, Jordan Chiles also appeared at the Ebony Power 100 Gala, where she was recognized as one of the magazine's Power 100 leaders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback