In Pictures: Kate Douglass stars in new Visa partnership photoshoot for the Paris Olympics

Kate Douglass was featured in a new photoshoot as a part of her partnership with Visa for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. Douglass made her Olympics debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in 2021 where she clinched the bronze medal in the 200m individual medley, behind Japan’s Yui Ohashi (2:08.52) and compatriot Alex Walsh (2:08.65)

The swimming (pool) events are slated to be held from July 27 to August 4, at the Paris La Défense Arena for the quadrennial games. In a bid to qualify for her second Olympic Games, Douglass will have to deliver impressive performances during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials, scheduled from June 15 to 23, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Recently, Douglass took to her Instagram to offer glimpses of her photoshoot with Visa US, sharing it with her followers. One can view the pictures here. She also captioned the post, stating:

“Fun shoot with Visa US! Excited to be a part of #TeamVisa”

Kate Douglass opened her 2024 Olympic season at the 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville in which she topped the 100m freestyle and 200m breaststroke events, while also bagging third place in the 50m freestyle.

She was also an integral member of the Team USA roster at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships which took place in Doha, Qatar, where the nation concluded its campaign with a second-place finish by winning 23 medals overall, including nine gold, six silver, and eight bronze medals.

At the event held in Doha, Douglass returned home by clinching two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal. One of her gold medal victories featured a brilliant title defense in the 200m individual medley where the 22-year-old won with a stellar performance of 2:07.05.

She also participated in the 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio where she came first in the 200m breaststroke and second in the 100m freestyle.

Kate Douglass’ journey to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Kate Douglass at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Kate Douglass made it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after coming second and third in the women’s 200m individual medley and 100m butterfly events, respectively, at the 2020 United States Olympic Swimming Trials.

In an interview with Swimming World Magazine, she revealed her emotions after the Olympics squad was announced, stating:

“In that moment when I saw that I made the team, it was just complete shock and excitement that came over me.”

She also talked about her preparations for the prestigious event in Tokyo, stating:

“I honestly couldn’t believe it was real at first. Making the Olympics is just always talked about as this ultimate goal in swimming, and it took me a long time to process that I had actually accomplished that.”

Before winning the bronze in the 200m IM in the finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she had topped the overall heats and semifinals, clocking 2:09.16 and 2:09.21.