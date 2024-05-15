In pictures: Lindsey Vonn on her life lately

Lindsey Vonn shared a few glimpses of her life in recent times. Vonn, who secured three Olympic medals, including a gold (2010 Downhill) and two bronze medals (2010 Super-G, 2018 Downhill), gave her fans a sneak peek into her current life.

After going through knee replacement surgery, Vonn is making significant progress in embracing life to the fullest by actively participating in multiple sports and other events. She was seen attending the four-night party at Carbone Beach Supper Club in Miami, hosted by American Express and Italian restaurant Carbone from May 2 to May 5, during the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

She graced the party with her attendance along with other celebrities, including Ivanka Trump, LeBron James, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes. Vonn opted for a gorgeous pink top and white trousers along with a classic white bag.

She also attended the 2024 Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles, California which opened on May 5, inviting more than 4500 attendees to collaborate in strategy making.

Later, she was seen competing with Erriyon Knighton in a friendly F4 racing clash ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. The former skier defeated the young athlete after his car stalled in the grass. She took to boating along with a dog Rocco and was seen delighting in backgammon with her friends.

Despite her hectic schedule, Vonn prioritized her knee rehabilitation session. Vonn shared the pictures on social media and wrote,

"Lately…"

"I’m cruising around without my hot pink walker" - Lindsey Vonn shared an update on her rehabilitation progress post the knee replacement surgery

Lindsey Vonn of the USA wins the bronze medal during the FIS World Ski Championships Women's Downhill on February 10, 2019 in Are Sweden

Lindsey Vonn encountered multiple injuries during her skiing career and has always made a successful comeback. After contemplating knee replacement surgery since 2023, she recently underwent the knife.

She shared the detailed nuances involved in the surgical procedures after the successful operation with curious fans assuring her of her recovery. After going through multiple surgeries throughout her career, she finally decided to undergo a full replacement surgery.

"Step by step of my unilateral knee replacement surgery," wrote Vonn. "I had a lot of people writing about what the surgery entails so I thought it might be helpful and informative for those who were asking."

"Rehab is going to well so far! I’m cruising around without my hot pink walker so I’m pumped," Vonn added.

Lindsey Vonn has been giving her recovery updates consistently to her fans, who consistently shower their praise and admiration.