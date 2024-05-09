WATCH: Lindsey Vonn races upcoming sprinter Erriyon Knighton during the Miami Grand Prix as a part of the Redbull racing team

Lindsey Vonn was recently seen facing Erriyon Knighton in F1 racing at Redbull ahead of the F1 Miami Grand Prix. The 2010 Olympic gold medalist in the downhill event competed against the 2023 World Championships medalist.

The 2024 Miami Grand Prix qualifying round was held on May 5 with the final race being held at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.

The 34-year-old Vonn embraced the thrill of the F1 track as she took the wheel and confidently declared,

"I got the need, the need for speed," Vonn said.

Further, she humorously remarked about challenging Knighton to keep up with her pace, unaware of the significant age difference between them.

"Let's see if this little youngster can keep up with me. I said it as a joke and he actually is half my age," she added.

As the race commenced, both athletes were seen cruising through the track until unexpectedly at a turn, the 20-year-old's car stalled and spun around in the grass, bringing his race to an early end.

Lindsey Vonn celebrated her victory over Knighton while extending her best wishes to him for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I was like waiting for him to show up in my rearview mirror and then it's like red flag," she said. "He was like spinned around in the grass. He was okay. So that's all that matters. I mean he lost. technically that's an automatic win for me."

"You know it was a good effort. Next time. I won today and you'll win in Paris. Deal?"

"Thank you for the hospitality" - Lindsey Vonn extends her gratitude towards Redbull Racing for welcoming her at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen's Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Lindsey Vonn graced the weekend at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix. She was seen reveling in the weekend, enjoying each moment.

The 34-year-old shared pictures of her at the track with the Redbull team's mechanics. Further, the former skier also took the opportunity to congratulate Max Verstappen on his podium finish and Lando Norris on his first career win. \

Delighting in the vibrant atmosphere in Miami, she extended her gratitude towards Redbull racing and wrote.

"I may be biased bc I live here but @f1mia knows how to put on an exciting race!! Always great to hang with the @redbullracing crew, thank you for the hospitality 🫶🏻. Congrats to @maxverstappen1 on another podium and @landonorris on your first win!Also great to run into my teammate @bellswright ❤️ downhill skiers love anything that goes fast."

Lindsey Vonn attended the Grand Prix only a few days after undergoing knee replacement surgery.