In Pictures: Lindsey Vonn shares glimpses of the past two weeks as she recovers from a knee replacement surgery

From going through a knee replacement surgery to starring in Dwayne Johnson's latest Project, Lindsey Vonn has had a busy yet thrilling past few days. The skiing phenom never shies away from sharing her experiences with her fans, and she has done it again.

Vonn shared a couple of photos on her Instagram account, giving a glimpse of the last 14 days of her life. She shared pictures from her training sessions, from the Olympic AI Agenda Launch, her visit to Europe, and more.

The caption to her social media post read:

"Photo dump of the last 2 weeks."

On April 8, Lindsey Vonn shared an update on going through a knee replacement surgery. The 39-year-old has suffered multiple injuries and various operations in the past. She finally had the surgery and updated her fans about its successful execution. Soon after that, she began her training.

Vonn recently announced that she was going to star in Dwayne Johnson's latest Project Rock x Under Armor campaign. She was featured in its latest apparel collection. The project is designed especially for training enthusiasts.

Along with this, she recently visited Europe to witness the Madrid Open 2024 and the Laureus Sports Awards. She attended the game between No.1 Iga Swiatek and Danish star Caroline Wozniacki. Lindsey Vonn shared a few pictures during her time in Europe as she embraced the scenic beauty of the streets.

She also shared glimpses of scrumptious meals and mesmerizing views from her balcony. Adding to this, she went on a shopping spree.

Lindsey Vonn cheers for Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff

Lindsey Vonn graced the Madrid Open 2024 with her presence and cheered for some of the best players, the Spanish legend Rafael Nadal and American star Coco Gauff.

She expressed her excitement on her Instagram account of seeing Nadal kick start the Madrid Open 2024. She shared a picture of him on her story and wrote:

"Legend is ready."

Along with this, Vonn cheered for Coco Gauff. She went to witness Gauff's terrific showdown against Arantxa Rus. She shared a picture of Gauff on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Game. Set. Match."

World Cup champion Vonn also has close relations with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The tennis player recently revealed that Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin were huge inspirations for her. While speaking to Eurosport, she said:

"They are huge inspirations for me. I don't know, I just feel like our sports are kind of connected because these are the only two sports where I feel individual with women having the same events and the same rhythm as guys."