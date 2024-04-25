"Legend is ready" - Lindsey Vonn cheers on Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff at the Madrid Open 2024

Lindsey Vonn has been spending time at the Madrid Open 2024 lately, where some of the world's best tennis players including Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek are in action.

After throwing her support behind Swiatek and Danish star Caroline Wozniacki yesterday, the former alpine skier was seen cheering for the Spanish legend Rafael Nadal and American star Coco Gauf on April 25.

Vonn is a regular at tennis tournaments and a huge fan of tennis’ Big 3 - Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer. She regularly gives her take on other sports on her Instagram Stories as well. The 39-year-old also attended this year's Super Bowl LVIII.

Vonn was recently in attendance as Nadal kicked off his campaign at the Madrid Open 2024. The American icon expressed her excitement on her Instagram story as Nadal took to the court on April 25 against the teenager Darwin Blanch.

Sitting only a few meters away from where the tennis legend warmed up for the first serve, Vonn wrote:

"Legend is ready"

Vonn cheering for Rafael Nadal

Earlier, Vonn shared a clip of Coco Gauff battling against Arantxa Rus in her first game at the tournament. She wrote:

"Game. Set. Match"

Lindsey Vonn cheering for Coco Gauff

Gauff needed only 51 minutes to win the Round of 62 clash with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-0 while Rafael Nadal cruised to victory with scores of 6-1, 6-0.

Lindsey Vonn inspires Iga Swiatek

Lindsey Vonn at the Media Interview Sessions - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024

Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin are two of the finest female alpine skiers the world has ever seen, and their influence runs beyond the sport. Just like millions of young girls around the globe, the two Americans have also inspired the World's No.1 tennis player Iga Swiatek.

During the U. S Open 2023, the Polish star spoke about her relationship with the two skiing greats. Swiatek claimed that Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin were ‘huge inspirations’ for her. She added that she found the two sports to be similar as well.

Swiatek was quoted as saying by Eurosport:

"They are huge inspirations for me. I don't know, I just feel like our sports are kind of connected because these are the only two sports where I feel individual with women having the same events and the same rhythm as guys."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback