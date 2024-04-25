Lindsey Vonn cheers on Iga Swiatek and Caroline Wozniacki at the Madrid Open 2024

Lindsey Vonn is currently at the Madrid Open 2024, which sees some of the finest tennis players on the WTA Tour in action. During this time, she was spotted watching World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Danish star Caroline Wozniacki in action.

Vonn has been frequently spotted at tennis tournaments and has often given her take on the sport on her social media handles. After bidding adieu to the sport, the star American Alpine skier utilizes her free time to get back to the arena and enjoy other sports such as tennis and football. She was previously spotted at the Super Bowl LVIII, which is just a testament to her love for sports.

Vonn also recently became a part owner of the Utah Royals FC as the team prepares to make a comeback in the NWSL. In similar ways, she is often seen supporting women in sports by being present in the stadium or by extending her support through social media.

Recently, while visiting the tennis courts of Madrid, the former World Cup Alpine skier took to Instagram to express her excitement as well as took the opportunity to cheer on her favorite tennis players. In a series of stories, she cheered on Iga Swiatek as the Pole took to the practice courts and caught Caroline Wozniacki in action against Sara Errani in their first-round match-up.

#1 @igaswiatek," she captioned the image.

Vonn cheers on Iga Swiatek

"LFG," she wrote as she cheered Caroline Wozniaki.

Vonn cheers for Caroline Wozniaki

Wozniacki lost the match 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 against Errani in her first clay tournament after coming out of retirement. Swiatek, meanwhile, will face China's Wang Xiyu in the second round on Thursday (April 25).

What Iga Swiatek said about Lindsey Vonn last year

37th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis - Arrivals

Iga Swiatek had spoken about Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin at the U.S. Open in 2023. After her first-round 6-0, 6-1 win against Rebecca Peterson, the Polish tennis player was asked about her relationship with the two skiing greats.

“They are huge inspirations for me. I don't know, I just feel like our sports are kind of connected because these are the only two sports where I feel individual with women having the same events and the same rhythm as guys," she said. (as quoted by Eurosport)

"We kind of have similar experiences, especially I feel that when I hear all the interviews of Mikaela, I feel like we are kind of the same sometimes. So, yeah, it's just nice to have somebody you can look up to, and that shares the same experiences that you can learn from. I'm happy that they are also so open to talk about everything. Yeah, that's pretty cool," she added.

Vonn, 39, is, of course, widely regarded as one of the finest Alpine skiers the sport has ever seen, with three Olympic medals and 82 World Cup wins to her name. She also frequently extends her support to the Polish tennis player on social media after her incredible performances.