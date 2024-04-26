In Pictures: Mikaela Shiffrin confidently wraps up her first training camp ahead of 2024-25 season in Colorado

Mikaela Shiffrin recently began training for the upcoming season of the Alpine Skiing World Cup in the Copper Mountains of Colorado. The American Alpine skiing star concluded her 2023-24 season with an incredible record overcoming multiple adversities like a devastating injury after a downhill crash.

Over the years, she set multiple records and etched her name in the record books for being one of the greatest Alpine skiers of all time. In the 2023-24 season, she registered her 97th World Cup win equalling the record with legendary skiers like Ingemar Stenmark and Lindsey Vonn for the most individual globe titles in history.

During the initial stages of the FIS Alpine skiing season, she was expected to win the overall title once again. However, an injury during the World Cup in Italy led her to take a break for six weeks before returning to the slopes. Shiffrin started her 2024-25 season training at home in Colorado and had previously updated her fans about the same on her social media handles.

Recently, Mikaela Shiffrin took to Instagram to share glimpses of her first training session on the slopes of Copper Mountain in Colorado. She thanked her team for their constant support and encouragement.

"What an incredible training camp at home…the conditions finishing up at @coppermtn the last few days were UNREAL! Thank you to the whole crew who made my first prep period camp of the 24/25 season so great. Winter-like conditions, sunshine, and an awesome environment. And a massive shout out to my team, as always, for all of your hard work!," she wrote.

Mikaela Shiffrin during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals - Women's Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin began the 2023-24 season with great momentum. She wrapped the season with the third position in the overall standings with 1409 points preceding Federica Brigonone who placed second with 1581 points and Lara Gut-Behrami who won the ultimate title with 1716 points.

Mikaela Shiffrin won seven slalom races and a total of nine races in the season. Despite suffering from a devasting injury after her downhill crash in Cortina d'Ampezzo, she managed to come back at the World Cup in Are, Sweden.

Her downhill crash in January proved to be a crucial point that stopped her from winning the world overall title once again as she was among the top contenders for the title up until then. To recover from the injury, she had to undergo a six-week rehab and recovery program.

Due to that, the Alpine skiing star had to skip events that were important to maintain the overall score to be at the top of the table.