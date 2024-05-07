In Pictures: Mikaela Shiffrin and fiancé Aleksandr Kilde share glimpses of their Mexican vacation

Days after her fiancé Aleksander Kilde convalesced from the alpine skiing Wengen Downhill injury, Mikaela Shiffrin took a trip with him to Mexico. In the pictures, they can be seen enjoying the stunning landscapes in the North American country.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Kilde have both been victims of harrowing falls at the Audi FIS 2023/24 Alpine Skiing World Cup. The former was off the slopes for six weeks because of an MCL injury she faced at Cortina d'Ampezzo Downhill. Despite that, she finished on the overall podium with 97 World Cup victories but was refused the World Cup overall Crystal Globe by Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami.

Days after, Shiffrin became a regular with her social media posts featuring her fiance's goofy nature and their recent holiday updates. Now, Kilde took to his Instagram to unveil their holiday destination and offered a sneak peek into their vacation. He wrote:

"…🇲🇽"

In the carousel of photos, the two were seen posing for a selfie, and Kilde brought his fun side out while he sat by an infinity pool by the ocean. Shiffrin posed in classic white pants, a beige rib-knit top, and a sweater tied around her neck.

There was a picture of firecrackers lighting up the sky, the energy of which was perfectly reciprocated in one of Kilde's photos, posing in a floral blue-and-white shirt.

A time away from competition days, Mikaela Shiffrin will look to compete in the 2024/25 season.

Mikaela Shiffrin has not stopped training despite going on a vacation

In a post, Mikaela Shiffrin uploaded on Instagram, she hinted at an off-season time with Aleksander Kilde. Though she didn't name the destination, she confirmed that the 'view' was away from home. However, she assured her fans that she was not taking time off the gym season.

"New view. (Don’t worry peeps, it’s still gym szn)"

The most decorated Alpine Skier has taken flight for the 2024/25 season. The 2x Olympic champion will avenge her 2023/24 overall Crystal Globe loss in the upcoming events. Resorting to her Instagram handle, she posted a couple of selfies on what looked like a secluded slope.

The caption read:

"Training camp at home is good for the soul"

The 29-year-old has the most World Cup victories than any skier in history and she will look to add more to touch the 100-win mark soon.