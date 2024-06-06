In Pictures: Mikaela Shiffrin shares glimpses of attending a course at Harvard Business School during off-season

Mikaela Shiffrin recently completed a Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports course by Professor Anita Elberse at the Harvard Business School. She chose to embark on this new educational journey after a decade during the skiing off-season.

Mikaela Shiffrin had a tough season this year after a devastating crash while skiing downhill on the slopes of Italy. However, the American alpine skier managed to come back six weeks later. Despite facing adversities, she had a podium finish in the 2023-24 Alpine skiing season.

The American Alpine skier began her training session for the 2024-25 season, weeks after the conclusion of the previous Alpine skiing season. During the off-season, she opted to join Harvard Business School to study Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports.

Shiffrin posted glimpses of her profound experience at Harvard Business School on Instagram. She shared pictures of the classroom, her classmates, and one with her Professor, Anita Elberse. The Alpine skier also wrote about her experience in a comprehensive caption.

"In all seriousness…I have not been in a classroom in over 10 years. And I really did not anticipate my return to studying to be *this* incredible. 13-14 hr days in discussions and every single second was so engaging! Learning from the best in the business throughout the world of entertainment, media, and sports—and sometimes even raising my own hand during discussions😳—is something I will not soon forget," she wrote.

Moreover, she also expressed her gratitude for the wonderful atmosphere that enriched her educational experience.

Mikaela Shiffrin on her 2024 Offseason

Mikaela Shiffrin fell short of the top-of-the-podium finish by a minute's margin after leading the 2023-24 season, before the crash in Italy. She had to undergo a six-week recovery program to get back on the slopes once again. Right after the season concluded, the American began her preparations for the 2024-25 season.

She began her first off-season training camp at Cooper Mountain in Colorado. Shiffrin took to Instagram to inform her fans and well-wishers of her first training session of the off-season at home.

"What an incredible training camp at home…the conditions finishing up at @coppermtn the last few days were UNREAL! Thank you to the whole crew who made my first prep period camp of the 24/25 season so great. Winter-like conditions, sunshine, and an awesome environment," read the caption.

Along with off-season training, she enjoys her free time traveling with her fiance, Aleksander Kilde.