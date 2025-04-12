In Pictures: Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray, Andi Jackson and others shine in spring scrimmage ahead of season opener 

Nebraska Volleyball, the five-time NCAA champions, just wrapped up the practice on Saturday. The Huskers wrapped up a practice match and are ready to tackle new teams and challenges this season. The practice matches have begun as the Huskers get ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

The roster has been set for the Huskers. Harper Murray, the star outside hitter, along with Teraya Sigler, Taylor Landfair, and Skyler Pierce, will be leading the attack for the Huskers. The defensive specialists Olivia Maunch, Laney Choboy, Maisie Boesiger, and Keri Leimbach will guard the team. Campbell Flynn and Bergen Reilly will be setting for the team. The roster for the Huskers has been set for the upcoming games.

In a recent Instagram post by Cornhuskers, the Nebraska Volleyball team was seen out on the court having a great time, practicing and getting better for the upcoming season. Star players like Murray, Flynn, Choboy, and Olivia Mauch were seen having a great time on the court. The @huskervb shared glimpses from their practice and wrote:

"Spring scrimmage."

This will be the first season as head coach for Dani Busboom Kelly, who took over the responsibility from former head coach John Cook. The Husker volleyball, in an Instagram post, welcomed the new head coach, who is also a Nebraska Native, giving her a warm Huskers welcome. The post said:

"Husker homecoming for DBK. Introducing the 4th Head Coach of Nebraska Volleyball, Dani Busboom Kelly."

As the Huskers get ready for the new season, coach Kelly has some pretty legendary shoes to fill.

Nebraska Volleyball's recent performance, stats, and more

NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 15 Division I Regional Final - Wisconsin vs Nebraska - Source: Getty

The Huskers had a 25-game winning streak going on for them in 2024. Penn State was the team who put an end to their winning streak. The Huskers fell 1-3 to Penn State. Out of the three games they lost last season, two were against Penn State.

Nebraska Volleyball had a pretty dominating season in 2024-25, with a total of 1721 kills registered and 155 service aces. The Huskers had a significant defense last season with 1856 digs registered. With over 191681 people attending their games, Huskers have one of the most supportive and loyal fanbases. With 33-3 overall and 19-1 in the Big Ten Conference, the Huskers have a clean sweep of Home games with a 22-0 record.

The Huskers will face Kansas on April 26 at 7:00 PM CDT at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

